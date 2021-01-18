As I reflect on the election and the attack on the Capitol, I’m searching for wisdom to guide me as a citizen, a parent, and a public official. In my mind loops a line from a favorite children’s book, Madeline. “In the middle of one night, Miss Clavel turned on the light, and said, ‘something is not right!’”
For a long time, many have known “something is not right” in this country. Bitter disagreement of what is “right,” however, keeps us from agreeing on what the many “somethings” are.
One is our use of words. Your livelihood, friendships, even your life, depends on getting the words just “right.”
Speaking out is a minefield today. Say anything the wrong way and you are banished from Facebook, fired from your job or stripped of your bank account. Intention matters little; but more viperous, truth matters little. Judgment matters little. Reason matters little.
The slightest misstep in your approach, in your tone, in your style and — BAM — you are banished; shunned; destroyed.
No “soup for you”! No Twitter, Facebook, Square, Amazon account for you!
I recently came upon “Freedom of Speech,” the famous Norman Rockwell painting that displays a young man speaking at a local town meeting. It is based on an event in 1942, in Arlington, Vermont, where Rockwell lived and attended a town meeting. It depicts a poor worker, in worn clothes, speaking his mind in a room full of well-dressed men. He is not afraid or intimidated. The folks in the room are respectfully listening to his argument.
It is a heartbreaking reminder that he would not be treated the same today. Sad. In my estimation, that is a collective “sad” for all America.
I have no desire to control what you hear. Most Americans do not. You should make your own judgments. Many powerful people disagree — they want to control what you hear and say, and erase opposition in Washington, across the Internet, or even at CU. As if casting lightning bolts down from Mount Olympus, they intend to fry opposing voices as if they were annoying ants.
Lord Acton wrote, “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” We are seeing that corrupting power, increasing in ferocity by the hour, destroying core values of this country.
America was not built by politicians or media personalities demeaning the values of half the country in order to strut on cable news. It was built by patriots, coming together to stand resolutely for truth and liberty.
Truth and liberty pulse in the heartfelt conversations with our families, our friends, and our co-workers. It is in the readings and listening of folks on both sides of the aisle brave enough to speak out right now. It is in our ability to take responsibility for our own voice, our own actions, our own olive branches we can extend.
Americans are a brave, feisty bunch. We certainly do not need violence to “fight” for what we believe. But we do need to be brave enough to speak our mind and listen intently to others we respect and love — and add in a little grace.
Until we can do that, we are left with self-serving manipulative “talking heads,” avaricious tech titans, and posturing politicians controlling, condemning and silencing dissent to advance in lockstep the goal to paint honest everyday Americans with a differing opinion as conspiracy kooks, terrorists, traitors and worse.
Any call for “unity” rings hollow without an honest free conversation. Unifying by silencing is a fool’s errand. It means “something is not right.” Throwing fuel on the fires of immoral, salacious public discourse undermines the noble quest for unity.
So, I shall do with this column what I have always done; what my parents taught me to do; what serious responsible Americans do. I shall deal with potential attacks. I shall continue to speak in this column, on my social media and before audiences, and commit to advancing dignity and liberty in this country.
I shall draw upon stories of brave Americans, throughout history and now, who have spoken up when told to stand down. I shall “look for the helpers,” as Mr. Rogers says; the folks who are brave and not afraid of the cancel mob. I shall rely upon the support of those who will catch me if I fall. If, in the view of some perverse mind, I use the wrong word, I shall face the cancel crew. Our times require — indeed, beg for — sober, mature, dispassionate leadership. I demand nothing less from myself.
Heidi Ganahl is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, author and at-large member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, to which she was elected as a Republican in 2016.