On Wednesday, attorneys for Douglas County school board leaders Mike Peterson and Christy Williams revealed the Douglas County Sheriff’s office had closed its investigation into allegations that Peterson and Williams had committed perjury. Investigators concluded claims by state House candidate Robert Marshall were “unfounded.”
“The allegations were so blatantly politically motivated,” Williams’ attorney, Kevin Ellman, summarized. “It didn’t even pass the probable cause standard to get to the DA’s office.”
Unfortunately for those who want to oust DougCo Schools’ four-member board majority over political disagreements, this failed abuse of the justice system wasn’t their biggest setback.
As the Gazette reported Tuesday, the political committee, DougCo’s Future, announced they were already halting their campaign to recall the four-member school board majority.
“The campaign has not been suspended,” insisted spokesman Jake Meuli. “We have a very quick window to get the signatures required and we’ll start that process just as soon as we’re ready — so long as it doesn’t interfere with the bond/mill vote.”
Meuli was referencing anticipated ballot measures that will ask voters to approve a bond and mill levy (property tax increase) to fully fund new schools and greater compensation.
DougCo lags behind nearby districts in compensation. Last December, the new school board started the process of approving a new system to boost pay for licensed employees. They approved the “step-and-lane” package in March. Adequately financing the system for longer than 2-3 years means voters must approve a mill override this November.
Additionally, DougCo hasn’t built a new school since 2010 despite massive population growth in parts of the county. New school construction can only be financed with voter-approved bonds.
As I argued back on May 27, a recall “would unquestionably detract from the effort to meet the district’s genuine, long-term financial needs.” It would be a matter of “prioritizing greater pay for (teachers) versus a possible recall.”
You can’t argue the school board majority is “untrustworthy” and needs to be ousted while campaigning to give them more money.
When Meuli says his organization doesn’t want to “interfere with the bond/mill vote,” that’s what he’s talking about.
Yet this concern is a new one for DougCo’s Future and its predecessor, DougCo Collective, which have been chomping at the bit to get this thing started for months.
On March 14, attorney Cara Lawrence of the law firm Tierney Lawrence LLC filed articles of incorporation for the DougCo Collective. Lawrence’s law partner, Martha Tierney, represents the Colorado Democratic Party, which is closely allied with and financially supported by teachers unions. DougCo’s union has strenuously opposed the new board majority.
Lawrence was joined by veteran education bureaucrat Elliott Asp, the Collective’s registered agent. The group instantly began touting a “significant lack of trust in the Douglas County community with the newly elected BoE majority Directors.”
While the Collective’s social media efforts were ramping up, Lawrence incorporated a second organization (DougCo’s Future) on June 23.
On July 1, DougCo Collective released survey results purportedly claiming roughly 60% of likely voters in the county said they would vote “yes” in a recall while 39% said “no.”
On July 10, DougCo’s Future announced a fundraising effort for the school board recall, pointing to the Collective’s poll as support. DougCo’s Future registered as a political committee the next day.
Longtime union leader Rethea Morris was publicized as their registered agent. Public records show Morris was a salaried national representative for the American Federation of Teachers, the national union with which DougCo’s union is affiliated, from 2002 through 2016 (when she received $159,804 in total compensation).
One month later — on Aug. 9 — DougCo’s Future officially tabled its recall campaign.
Why did it take recall advocates two organizations and several months — not to mention experienced pros like Asp, Lawrence, Tierney and Morris — to suddenly admit that a recall is counterproductive?
Let’s be real: It’s not because of some last-minute revelation that a recall would get in the way of paying teachers more. It’s because DougCo residents don’t actually want it.
A major bellwether of a political campaign’s potential for success is its fundraising.
After months of ramping up — including a well-publicized, union-orchestrated teacher walkout (co-organized by Morris) that shutdown schools for a day — the Gazette reported that DougCo’s Future had only raised $6,400 from 120 donors by July 26. Twenty donors constituted over half the total.
That isn’t nearly enough money or support to indicate a successful recall.
Whether they’re losing their attempt to whip up a recall frenzy or to abuse the criminal justice system, some operatives in Douglas County care more about winning political games than empowering teachers and rejuvenating student achievement.
Fortunately, the new school board majority and superintendent, Erin Kane, are on the side of the students and teachers. They’re leading the charge to boost compensation and build new schools. They’ve earned the public’s support.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.