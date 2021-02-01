I’ve been blessed to live the American dream.
For over a decade, I put my heart and soul into caring for lots of furry friends, and helping amazing people open businesses doing something they loved. Camp Bow Wow grew to be the country’s largest pet care franchise.
I sold it a few years ago, but since then I’ve been on a mission — to keep the American dream alive for the next generation so they can have the same opportunity that I did: to work hard, to take risks, to do what they love and unleash their own American dream.
I spend a lot of my days talking with young people about how precious our country is, how the freedom to live our lives as we want is not guaranteed. They usually like the idea of letting government “solve” our problems. Free college, bans on natural gas, regulating speech.
Most of us older folks want to solve our own problems, to fight our own battles. Americans are a rugged, independent bunch — we love an underdog, even if it’s us. We don’t need or want a politician to help us, we’ve seen how badly that usually goes. Ask my friend Jennifer from Venezuela, my friend Maria from Cuba, my friend Yuliana from Ukraine.
Ronald Reagan famously said, “The most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’ ”
As I built Camp Bow Wow, I kept my nose to the grindstone and didn’t pay much attention to things I thought I couldn’t control — like regulations on my business. That is, until there were too many things the various government agencies were doing to affect my customers and employees to ignore, which is how I ended up in politics today.
It started early on at Camp Bow Wow — with an unexpected visit from the local zoning officer right after I opened the first Camp in Denver. “Uh we don’t know how to classify your business — so you’ll be unable to operate in this location.”
After a couple weeks of wrangling back and forth with the city of Denver, they decided to categorize us as “warehousing of commodities,” the commodities being pets.
They also didn’t want me to hurt myself with all those dogs, so in order to protect me, they limited us to 15 dogs total in camp. Well, that didn’t bode well for our forecasts, so we had to move the business.
A few years later, the Colorado Department of Agriculture decided to mandate how many staff we had to have in our dog play yards to monitor the dogs, kind of like they do in kid day care. They said we needed twice the staff we had. A few ag dept employees’ stab in the dark on this issue cost our Colorado franchisees hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra labor costs. That also meant higher prices for our customers.
They slapped this rule on us without any discussion and no data to back up their reasoning, like a lot of the rules of today. No one as much as asked for our opinion, even though we were the biggest player in the industry and cared for millions of dogs a year.
The roadblocks we face every day launching and building a business in America are daunting, and expensive. It makes it more expensive to serve our customers; it simply raises prices. COVID has magnified this. It has become unbearable to navigate the suffocating policies our bureaucrats have put in place. It’s killing small businesses; it’s killing America.
Our country’s love of entrepreneurship is at the root of nearly all significant technological, medical, educational and societal improvements — but politicians are ruining it.
Trusting small business owners to make good decisions for their customers, a free market, not more government rules, has lifted more people out of poverty than any other force in history. What does it mean to lift people out of poverty? It means mouths being fed, kids going to good schools, food on the table for a family.
Ralph Waldo Emerson said doing well is the result of doing good. That’s what small business, free markets, entrepreneurship — America — are all about. Providing value, creating wealth, inspiring innovation. For society, for our families, for future generations.
Asked about the American Dream, half of us believe it is dying or dead. Now is the time we must put trust back in the hands of the parents, small-business owners, everyday people. Trust us to make good decisions, stop with the rules.
America is founded on profound principles that have changed the world for the better. I’m proud to live in a country that was built on the idea that we know what’s best for our business, our families and our own lives — because we do.
Heidi Ganahl is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, author and at-large member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, to which she was elected as a Republican in 2016.