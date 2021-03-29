Darkness settles on roofs and walls,
But the sea, the sea in the darkness calls;
The little waves, with their soft, white hands,
Efface the footprints in the sands,
And the tide rises, the tide falls.
Longfellow reminds us that healing comes in waves, my Colorado friends, but it does indeed come.
Those words have been comforting me for years, since my first rendezvous with grief in my late twenties. It happened on a Colorado day in May of ’94, when my young husband’s surprise birthday gift ended in tragedy.
The vintage plane had done all the stunts. Our family friend, a seasoned United pilot, had radio’d that he was going to do a fly-by so they could take pictures before he landed. Instead the plane crashed into the ground — and they were both killed, instantly.
As I lay in bed for weeks — months, so sad — and lost, my dogs Mick and Winnie would nudge me with their wet nose or give me a quick “WOOF” to remind me we still needed to go out and play ball, that life hadn’t stopped.
Together we “played ball.” Putting one foot, or paw, in front of the other. One minute, one hour, one day at a time. By caring for my pups, by focusing on them and not me, I slowly started to come back to life.
But grief is never linear, it knocks the breath out of you without warning, even after decades.
Those tides…
The early years of survival, of gutting it out to get through the pain, were a terrible rollercoaster ride of emotions. Even now, years later, it doesn’t go away, you learn to live with it, you ride the waves out as they become less ferocious.
Those learned skills of “gutting it out” were put to use as friends and family had their own rendezvous with tragedy over the years. People often ask me, how did you come back from all this and end up OK? I honestly didn’t know how to answer that question until a few years ago.
Things happen to us in our lives that impact us, influence us, change us. Some of them are downright terrible. We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we choose to react to it.
When you hurt so so deeply, if you can choose to channel your pain into making a difference, miracles can happen. Helping others can make your own heart grow stronger. To come back, give back.
The art of the comeback, as I called it in my TEDx talk, came together for me in an unlikely place — my pediatrician’s office.
Dr. Bucknam and I were chatting about my older daughter Tori’s high school friends, and how sad and lost many of them were. He told me in all his years as a doctor, his best advice to parents to help their kids who were lost or acting out — was to simply turn them outward.
Focus them on the idea that they are part of something much bigger than themselves, than their pain. Get them reconnected to people, to their community. Get them to give back.
The more I thought about it, the more it occurred to me Dr. Bob’s suggestion was actually the secret sauce to how I came back each time.
It was the common thread in all of my own life stories, all the adversity. To come back, I gave back.
When the plane crashed caring for my pups got me out of bed every day. A few years later, working with families that lost loved ones in 9/11 and Sandy Hook gave me peace that I hadn’t gone through what I did for naught. Then helping franchisees see their dreams come true warmed my heart, and seeing thousands of dogs get a home through our rescue efforts made the comeback all the sweeter. And being there for young people through my work as a regent has been incredibly fulfilling.
Colorado is hurting so deeply right now, it seems unbearable to deal with another senseless massacre. What on earth can any of us do to help the families, the communities, that are torn apart by this tragedy?
It’s an incredibly hard question to answer, but perhaps we can start by simply looking outward, choosing to help others to heal ourselves.
To heal our community, to lend a hand to the Colorado families riding the violent tide of grief, find a simple way to give back every day. To connect with the families. To support your community. In the words of my friend Dr. Bucknam, to come back, give back.
Heidi Ganahl is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, author and at-large member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, to which she was elected as a Republican in 2016.