Let us all give thanks that March has arrived, and spring appears just around the corner. It will feel good to get to walk through our streets and neighborhoods again and enjoy warmth and sunshine. As you walk, you might want to look anew at what may seem most familiar. There may be history as well as historical treasures hidden before your very eyes.
One such hidden gem lies quietly on a side street in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood. On a large and deep lot, a shambling house well over 100 years old looks down a sloping terrace to the sidewalk below. Few who walk by know that Colorado’s oldest, and one of its most noble, nonprofit organizations resides within: The Denver Children’s Home.
Colorado always has been a destination for all kinds of people, even from our very beginning. As the railroads knitted America together in the 19th century, people headed West to seek their future and often their fortune. Some found their fortunes while others discovered a new way of life. But not everyone started from the same place, and some arrived in a very different kind of train.
By the mid-19th century, police authorities in New York City recognized that the city (and its surrounding areas) were increasingly overwhelmed with homeless, abandoned, and orphaned children. Reformers struck upon a plan to relocate these children to rural areas, primarily in the West, where the children might find better lives. These reformers, using the resources of wealthy benefactors and several prominent charities, began to load children onto trains headed west. Their plan’s “success” relied almost solely on the good will of the citizens in those communities through which the trains traveled. Their hope, in simplest terms, was that people of good will, and perhaps of some means, would help these children find better lives.
Unfortunately, as history later revealed, most of these children were viewed as “cheap labor” and plucked from the train platforms at each stop along the way. It is clear now that many did not find better lives, just ones defined by long hours and physical work. The children taken in by religious groups and churches appear to have fared better. The smaller and less hardy children usually were left behind as the trains kept moving, and they were unloaded at the last stop. Often, the last stop for trains to the West was Denver.
These trains came to be known as the Orphan Trains.
By 1876, Margaret Evans (the wife of territorial Gov. John Evans) recognized that thousands of homeless children were suddenly pouring into Denver, via the Orphan Trains. Mrs. Evans and other prominent women in the Colorado community believed that it should not be the sole responsibility of religious organizations to care for orphaned and homeless children; instead, they decided that the entire community needed to band together to help these children in the most desperate situation imaginable.
Through Mrs. Evans’ efforts, the Ladies Relief Society founded the Denver Orphans Home, the first nonprofit organization in Colorado. They built the first facility in 1883 in the area now known as Downtown Denver, and 40 children filled the home within days. By 1889, over 1,000 children had sought shelter in the home. After neighbors of the original facility complained about the home, the orphanage moved in 1902 to the outskirts of Denver. The neighborhood later known as Park Hill eventually built up around the home. In 1962, the orphanage was rechristened the Denver Children’s Home (DCH), and it began to focus exclusively on helping children who suffered from severe abuse or neglect and who had serious mental health issues.
For 145 years, DCH has helped to improve, and continues to save, the lives of those children who are growing up in life’s most impoverished and brutal conditions. Over the past few decades, DCH has broadened and deepened its mission to day treatment, a facility school, family support, and critical residential treatment for the most challenging and endangered youth in Colorado. Every day, DCH serves over 100 children aged eight to 18, and families, including up to 34 children who are in the residential treatment program. The DCH Residential Care Facility exists for the most “at-risk” youth who are, in most cases, placed there by child welfare authorities from across Colorado and the surrounding regions.
Just as in the 19th century, when their predecessors were sent West on the Orphan Trains, these children have been removed from their existing living circumstances because they rarely have viable homes or functioning families. They end up at DCH after failing to thrive in biological homes, foster homes, and foster-to-adopt homes. These are children who require specialized, intensive treatment for the most serious emotional and behavioral disorders. These children come to DCH for trauma-informed professional care. For most of these kids, this is their last stop before living on the streets.
As Colorado’s population grows, more children than ever before need help. Yet, economics and other factors have caused the closure in the past decade of more than 40 residential care facilities that offer similar services as DCH. In 2003, more than 1,600 children received residential care; today, only about 500 children receive monthly services.
Yet, despite all of these odds, DCH continues to battle for its children, relying upon federal and state funds as well as generous donors to keep their programs going and that big, shambling house in Park Hill welcome and open to the most vulnerable among us. Rebecca Hea, now in her 27th year with DCH, sums it up well: “We truly believe that when you change the life of a child, you change the world. And those miracles happen, and you can be part of it.”
Look around on that next walk. You may find something or someone that can change your life, as well.
Cole Finegan served as city attorney for Denver and was chief of staff to former Mayor John Hickenlooper. He is currently managing partner for Hogan Lovells US LLP in Denver.