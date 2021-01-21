Here are some bleak statistics: One in four women and nearly one in 10 men have experienced sexual violence, physical violence, and / or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetimes. Data from U.S. crime reports suggests that one in five murder victims are killed by an intimate partner. Over HALF of female homicide victims in this country are killed by a current or former male intimate partner (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). And, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S. (Source: National Coalition Against Domestic Violence).
As 2021 lurches into being, we are desperate to see bright rays of sunshine that remind us that people are good and that many, in fact most, want to help others. One of the brightest rays of sunshine locally is the Rose Andom Center in Denver, the first family justice center created in Colorado, and a pioneer in helping and improving the lives of domestic and sexual violence victims.
Envisioned as a “one-stop solution” to aid those abused, often by intimate partners, the Rose Andom Center unites vital community organizations and government agencies under one roof to provide for the needs of individuals and families touched by domestic violence. At the heart of the Center is the concept of “building hope” for the future. The premise for the Center was conceived over 15 years ago by then District Attorney Mitch Morrissey working with the City Attorney’s Office, and assisted by then-Mayor (now U.S. Sen.) John Hickenlooper and then-City Councilman (now Mayor) Michael Hancock. Through the wise counsel of key policy advisers Steve Siegel and Margaret Abrams, each elected official recognized that domestic violence victims, all too often women and children of limited means and access, were further traumatized as they sought help from various offices and services spread across the city. Even worse, these victims with limited means were usually forced to travel to multiple locations, often without child-care options, while relying upon limited public transit options. In too many instances, victims gave up searching for help, dragged down by the harsh obstacles blocking their path.
Building upon a long history of collaboration started in the early 1980s, and seizing upon a national model conceived in San Diego, multiple city offices began to work together with community organizations to build Denver’s unique version. They envisioned victims’ advocates, prosecutors, police, municipal attorneys, human services personnel, health providers, day-care workers, and more, providing a wide array of services. The dream was to include domestic violence advocacy; crisis intervention; civil legal support; children’s services; law enforcement assistance; medical care; help with public benefits, food, housing, and job readiness; as well as search assistance.
A key objective was to help victims navigate the complex and sometimes daunting criminal justice system. A unique public and private partnership was established involving the City and County of Denver, the Denver Justice Council (a private nonprofit), and Denver Public Schools. Embarking upon ambitious and audacious routes to raise funds and find a centrally located site for the Center, dedicated public servants and volunteer lawyers and business leaders engineered a complicated land swap involving the city and Denver Public Schools. At the same time, Mitch and Maggie Morrissey spearheaded persistent fundraising drives that lasted years. Ultimately, Denver’s generous philanthropic and business leaders, along with everyday citizens, contributed over $12.5 million. Contractors and suppliers provided substantially discounted labor and materials to help create a welcoming and safe building in which to provide these services.
With a central location secured as well as the dollars needed, multi-disciplinary teams stepped up to demonstrate, once again, that Denver is a city that works. Agencies spread across the metro area dedicated numerous advocates, police officers, health care workers, lawyers, and more to work collaboratively in the Center.
Opened in June 2016, the Rose Andom Center will celebrate its fifth anniversary this summer, and Jefferson County plans to open its own family justice center (Porchlight) in the near future, working off the template used in Denver. In 2019, the Rose Andom Center Health Clinic opened, in partnership with Denver Health, and became one of only three family justice centers in the nation to provide a full-time, on-site health clinic.
Even while grappling with the hardships of 2020, the Center assisted nearly 1,000 new victims last year. Margaret Abrams, the executive director of the Center, is thankful for those who have helped: “Fortunately, the community has been very supportive and generous during this time, providing us with flexible funding to help out with the wide range of needs for families that includes, but is not limited to counseling and advocacy; cell phones for victims who don’t have access to one; transportation; funding for groceries; rental assistance; legal assistance, and other basic necessities to keep victims safe and housed.”
After witnessing the violence unleashed on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol and watching the unrelenting stream of violence in our nation and around the world, it is numbing to experience the constant crimes and mayhem through our televisions, our computers and our telephones.
The work of the Rose Andom Center brings those heinous acts home to Denver and makes it clear that many of us know family, friends, colleagues, neighbors and acquaintances who are abused, often on a daily basis. This abuse may go on for years in many sad cases, and we may walk past someone today who needs our help in the most desperate and basic way.
The Center’s namesake, Rose Andom, is a successful Denver businesswoman who survived domestic abuse and who has contributed, to date, well in excess of $1 million to make the Center a reality.
Her courage and generosity should constantly remind us that good people abound.
Please stop today for one moment to reflect upon this extraordinary resource to help victims, created by a potent public-private partnership. Our nation, and our community, will encounter obstacles ahead. But let’s all bask in the sunlight of the Rose Andom Center, pushing every day to shine light and end the darkness of domestic violence.
Cole Finegan served as city attorney for Denver and was chief of staff to former Mayor John Hickenlooper. He is currently managing partner for Hogan Lovells US LLP in Denver.