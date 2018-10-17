SAN DIEGO -- Americans have long lived as part of different tribes. Now we live on entirely different planets.
Half the country can't stand the other half. With liberals cornering the market on compassion and conservatives having a monopoly on patriotism, everyone thinks they're superior to everyone else.
We all have to do our part to heal the breach. One way to do that is to examine issues from the opposing perspective, and to look for the positive even in those cases when all you see initially is negative. It's also not a bad idea to get out of attack mode now and then, and acknowledge when the other side does something that is good and helpful.
I'm a Never Trump'er who thinks the president has hurt America more than he has helped it.Even so, I get tired of seeing those in my camp look down their noses at President Trump and insult his voters as dumb, dangerous or -- to borrow a word -- deplorable. Many critics are so blinded by their outright hatred and contempt for Trump that they can't even imagine praising him when he's on the right track, pursues the right policy or displays the right instinct.
In that spirit, here's my humble contribution to fixing America's broken dialogue.
Each week, I resolve to find one positive trait that Trump exhibits. I'll start with something that can be rare in Washington these days: loyalty.
Hold the snickers. I realize this has not been one of Trump's strong suits. Witness his shabby treatment of former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.
Still, if you're not an employee but simply a nominee, perhaps you'll enjoy more loyalty.
Trump should be commended for standing by Brett Kavanaugh, through slings and arrows, until the embattled Supreme Court nominee took his seat.
During the White House swearing-in ceremony on Oct. 8, Trump patted himself on the back.
"Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception," he said. "What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency and due process. In our country, a man or woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty."
Kavanaugh responded by showing his gratitude to Trump for not cutting him loose as a political liability.
"Mr. President, thank you for the great honor of appointing me to serve as a Justice of the Supreme Court. I've seen firsthand your deep appreciation for the vital role of the American judiciary. I am grateful for your steadfast, unwavering support throughout this process. And I'm grateful to you and Mrs. Trump for the exceptional, overwhelming courtesy you have extended to my family and me. Mr. President, thank you for everything."
Trump gets praise from many Americans for keeping promises and talking straight because most politicians aren't known to do either of those things. Likewise, it serves him well that he displays loyalty now and then -- because many presidents aren't known for leveraging capital and sticking their necks out for someone else. Sadly, that's true even if it was the politician who tossed that person into the lion's den to begin with.
Bill Clinton wasn't loyal to Lani Guinier, his old law school friend who he nominated to head up the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department. When Republicans attacked her as a "quota queen" over her support for affirmative action, Clinton bailed.
George W. Bush wasn't loyal to Alberto Gonzales. When Democrats accused the attorney general of politicizing the firing of U.S. Attorneys -- a trend that emanated from the White House -- Gonzales was the scapegoat. He resigned, and Bush didn't stop him.
Barack Obama wasn't loyal to Thomas Saenz, the Yale-educated civil rights lawyer who made a name for himself litigating cases of the Los Angeles office of the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund. When Obama offered Saenz the chance to head the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department, anti-immigrant groups began a smear campaign. Obama rescinded the offer.
So here comes Trump. When the Left threw everything at Kavanaugh -- the kitchen sink and every other appliance -- the president didn't flinch. He stood by his guy.
That counts for a lot. And Trump deserves credit for it -- no matter what planet you live on.