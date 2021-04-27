As ride-share and delivery workers, we’ve seen first-hand how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our lives and, like many Coloradans, we are just trying to survive and make it through the day. Finding and keeping a job during the pandemic has been a challenge for many, but for thousands of Coloradans, ride-share and delivery opportunities have been a lifeline.
Before we knew it, we found ourselves on the front lines where Coloradans relied on us for rides and delivery services. We have delivered groceries to single parents who can’t safely make it to the store; given rides to shift workers who begin their day at 5 a.m.; brought comforting meals to retired couples who want to make a Friday night special; and provided transportation options to help people without cars get their COVID-19 vaccines. Every day posed an opportunity to do our part and meet the needs of our community so that we can get through the pandemic together.
We value being able to help people through our work, and we also value the independence and flexibility that comes with it. Independent work isn’t anything new, and it plays an important role for many communities. But while we need to protect independent work, we also need options for a stronger safety net — something we directly understand because of our experiences working through the pandemic. New polling data released in Colorado reiterates that 87% of ride-share and delivery workers — like us — value flexibility above all, and we would like our policy makers to work toward a solution that protects that independence while also providing benefits to those who want or need them.
We prefer independent work because it allows us to work on our own terms, and drive and deliver when and for how long we want. It gives us a way to earn extra income and helps us bridge the pay gaps we’ve suffered because of the pandemic. That’s why there should be protections that help Coloradans, while still giving us the ability to earn the way we want to. We have day-to-day commitments that many traditional jobs can’t accommodate — like going to school; taking care of a sick parent; going to doctor visits; staying home with kids learning virtually, and having a say in the time we take to care for ourselves.
But there are some who believe that requiring independent workers to be employees is the only way. Next time you are on a ride, just ask us what we need and want and we will tell you: We want to be able to drive and deliver on our own terms. We need flexibility, because without it most of us would have to stop driving. But that’s not all, if we weren’t allowed to earn money with app-based platforms, 91% of Colorado’s app-based workers wouldn’t be able to earn on these platforms anymore.
This would hurt thousands of Coloradans who rely on these opportunities to earn extra income to support their families and make ends meet.
The world around us has changed, and we need new laws to change with it. We ask our elected officials to listen to drivers and shoppers like us so that they are able to better understand what’s best for us and work hard to find solutions to protect our way of work.
Kesha Rencher is an aspiring writer and works with DoorDash in Aurora. Vinnie White is an Uber driver in Littleton who previously worked as a supply chain manager.