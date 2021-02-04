February celebrates both Black History Month and Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (Feb. 12). It comes at a time when a statue of Lincoln proclaiming the Emancipation Proclamation and helping a newly freed African slave rise to his feet is being removed from public view in Boston, Massachusetts. The statue is said to be racist because Lincoln, a white man, is portrayed in a superior position to the Black man.
Events such as this are part of a major rethinking of American history in which Lincoln’s role in the freeing of the slaves is being questioned and reevaluated. I have a major interest in this controversy. My most notable ancestor, Archibald Williams of Quincy, Illinois, was a close lifelong friend of Abraham Lincoln. In researching the life and times of my ancestor, I have learned a great deal about President Lincoln and his role in the emancipation of the slaves.
Archibald Williams was my great-great-grandfather on my grandmother’s side. He was similar to Lincoln in many ways. Both were born in Kentucky in humble circumstances. Both gained enough education to become backwoods country lawyers. Both were regarded as rustic and unsophisticated and unattractive in appearance and unskilled in the social graces. Both moved to Illinois and, as young adults, went into electoral politics.
Lincoln met my ancestor when both were serving in the Illinois state legislature in the 1830s. My ancestor was the older and was said to have mentored Lincoln in the ways of the legislature. One observer, seeing Lincoln and Archibald Williams conferring, asked: “Who are those two ugly men?”
In the 1840s Lincoln and Williams were both members of the Illinois Colonization Society. They supported solving the slavery issue by having all the slaves voluntarily return to Africa. Most observers today would see this colonization proposal as unworkable and unfair, particularly in view of slavery having existed in the country for more than 200 years at that time. Most of the slaves had little connection to Africa and no desire to go there.
Lincoln and my ancestor both joined the Whig Party and campaigned against the Democratic Party. In 1848 Lincoln wrote a letter to Archibald Williams recruiting Williams to support Zachary Taylor for the Whig nomination for president. When Taylor won both the Whig nomination and the presidency, he appointed Archibald Williams the U.S. attorney for Illinois. Lincoln wrote a letter supporting Williams being named to this coveted patronage job.
Tension heated up in 1854 when the Democrats in the U.S. Congress passed the famous Kansas-Nebraska Act. This allowed citizens in these two potential new states to vote on whether to be slave or free. Lincoln and Williams strenuously opposed this “popular sovereignty” because it would permit, if citizens voted for it, slavery to be established in new territories outside the boundaries of the “Old South.”
The Lincoln-Williams position was clear. They opposed slavery on moral grounds, but they would continue to let it exist in the Old South in the interest of keeping the United States a united country.
They would not tolerate, however, the expansion of slavery into new states, such as Kansas and Nebraska, being added to the Union.
In 1854 Archibald Williams ran for the U.S. House of Representatives as a critic of the Kansas and Nebraska Act. Lincoln traveled from his hometown in Springfield, Illinois, to Quincy, Illinois, to give a major public speech urging the election of Williams. My ancestor lost the race, but those opposed to the Kansas-Nebraska Act won control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
“No slavery in the territories” became Lincoln’s and Williams’ rallying cry. But critics point out that meant slavery could continue unabated in the eleven states in the Old South where it had long existed. Despite their strong moral opposition to slavery, Lincoln and Williams compromised on the issue in the interest of national unity, i.e., keeping the slave-holding South in the Union. Their position left most African-Americans in the United States in human bondage.
At a convention in Bloomington, Illinois, in 1856, Lincoln and Williams came together to participate in the formation of the Republican Party in Illinois. They stayed at a mutual friend’s home in Bloomington where Lincoln and Williams slept in the same bed.
In 1858 Archibald Williams campaigned throughout northern Illinois for Lincoln when he ran for U.S. senator against Stephen Douglas, a Democrat. This led to the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates. Douglas won the Senate seat, and he and his Democratic supporters were celebrating their victory within ear shot of Lincoln and Williams. When Williams took note of the Democrats’ hullabaloo, Lincoln said: “Yes, Archie, Douglas has taken this trick, but the game is not played out.”
By 1860 Archibald Williams was in his late 50s but still found the energy to campaign for his old friend Abraham Lincoln for president. Lincoln won in a four-way race, and his victory caused the states of the Old South to secede from the Union and begin the Civil War.
Following his inauguration, President Lincoln appointed his old friend Archibald Williams to be the first judge of the United States Court in the newly created state of Kansas. Williams moved from Quincy to Topeka, Kansas, the state capital, to do this patronage job. President Lincoln and Judge Williams exchanged several letters on emerging problems in Kansas concerning Native Americans and railroads.
The issue of “preserving the Union” became irrelevant following the Southern secession and the continuation of the Civil War. In 1863, as president of the United States, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing the slaves in the Southern states in revolt. Slavery was totally outlawed in the subsequent adoption, with Lincoln’s strong support, of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
So how shall we judge these two men of the mid-1800s? Their support of African Colonization and allowing slaveholders in the Old South to keep their slaves (to keep the nation united) raises questions about their true morality. They were politicians, however, and they succeeded in electing Lincoln the U.S. president. Lincoln then used his presidential powers to issue the Emancipation Proclamation and begin the process of freeing the slaves.
We have been asked to rethink American history in terms of the treatment of African-Americans. We are rethinking.
Bob Loevy is a retired professor of political science at Colorado College in Colorado Springs.