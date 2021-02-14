POINT: Sen. Leroy Garcia
The past year has been one of the most difficult times in living memory. Coloradans have endured months of isolation, fear and exhaustion as COVID-19 tears across the state, leaving devastating loss and heartbreaking division in its wake. As myself and my colleagues in the General Assembly approach the starting line of the 2021 legislative session, we stand at a critical crossroads in defining the future of our state.
We have an obligation to act upon the lesson that too many had to learn the hard way: this chaos and damage is a consequence of an economy that was unprepared to protect Coloradans in a crisis. The pandemic didn’t invent the financial cliff that many Coloradans live on – it pushed them closer to the edge. COVID-19’s disastrous effects didn’t happen in a vacuum and preventing a future crisis from doing the same is non-negotiable.
As a paramedic, I respond to medical emergencies in the field based on their severity and utilizing the same approach has proved useful in my capacity as a lawmaker. The finish line is on the horizon, but the pandemic still rages on and the need for direct relief remains urgent.
The legislature needs to build upon victories from the 2020 legislative session and the special session by directing additional funds to housing, utilities, food assistance, and small businesses to help our communities weather the challenges still ahead. Eleven months in, Coloradans are still hurting, and we have to pass legislation that stops the bleeding.
Coloradans are ready to return to life as normal, and the legislature needs to build the bridge that gets us to the other side of the pandemic. Our crucial infrastructure like healthcare programs, public education, and our once thriving job market have been dealt several critical blows. Initiating Colorado’s comeback requires that we invest in the long-term health of these community pillars so Coloradans in every corner of the state can have the certainty they need to start businesses, hire staff, and return to a life that is no longer governed by the pandemic.
Returning to Colorado’s prepandemic level of economic and societal health is a priority, but not our ultimate goal. Life before COVID-19 simply wasn’t working for all Coloradans — the destruction is a consequence of an economy that is built to leave people behind.
For lawmakers, the pandemic serves as a test to see whether or not we are able to recognize that a return to “normal” isn’t good enough. Our job isn’t to restore order, but to build towards a society where people aren’t just getting by, but actually thriving.
Finding the silver lining of a crisis responsible for so much loss is difficult, but I am determined to remember the ways that the pandemic has highlighted the resilience of our better angels. As we meet the moment with the urgency required, I am motivated by the way we have seen our communities support each other by focusing on what makes us alike, rather than what divides us. Under the gold dome, it is easy to lose sight of the fact that we were all elected to do the same job. The effectiveness of our triage depends on our collective ability to remember that Coloradans gave us this power so we could meet their needs and give them the tools they need to thrive.
This session, we have the opportunity to prove that we are committed to fighting for a just Colorado that works for all Coloradans, and that building back stronger can only be done together.
COUNTERPOINT: Sen. Paul Lundeen
The state legislature has the opportunity to turn the page on a troubled time and lead Colorado into better days when it reconvenes this Tuesday, February 16. To do so, while remaining vigilant about public health, it must focus on jobs and students.
At the start of the pandemic, almost a year ago, the picture was unclear. We were cautioned to follow the science. Today the science suggests we have crossed a tipping point. The key metrics of deaths, ICU patients and hospital admissions are well below their high points. We also understand more clearly who is most at risk and how to treat the disease. Two vaccines are being rolled out and more are on the way.
It is time for us to focus on two crises COVID has created beyond the medical one. We must get people back to work and rescue students who have lost most of an academic year.
The Colorado unemployment rate was the fourth worst in the country at 8.4% in December. The year before it was the fifth best. In a January 26 Wallethub study comparing states’ recoveries from the pandemic, Colorado ranked second to last. Only Hawaii’s economy has fallen as far as ours.
Job losses and business failures caused by the pandemic were inescapable. But Governor Jared Polis’s executive orders locking down Colorado’s economy, and the stingy release of people and business back to normal, have severely exacerbated the problem.
For comparison, consider nearby South Dakota and Governor Kristi Noem, who took a distinctly different path.
She refused to lock down her state, saying, “I don’t believe I have the authority to tell you that your business isn’t essential.” As a consequence, South Dakota’s December unemployment rate was the lowest in the country at 3%.
Changing Colorado’s economic trajectory must be our priority when the state legislature reconvenes. The best path is to get the government out of the way.
More than twenty regulations on individuals and businesses were suspended during the worst of the pandemic, and we should consider making those suspensions permanent.
The state should also lift caps on indoor dining capacity.
And our Democrat colleagues must step back from plans that will create a job-killing drag on our economy. Media reports include too many enthusiastic statements from my colleagues on the left in support of new fees.
Proposals include fees on ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft and an end-run around Proposition 117, which requires a public vote on new state enterprises, with a “new fee” on gas paid into an “old enterprise.”
Equally important, the legislature must immediately get to work and save the younger generation from losing a year of academic progress. If you didn’t witness your student struggle this past year, ask your neighbors. Almost 30,000 students stepped away from public education when it went remote.
Getting schools open and students back in the classroom is part of the answer. The legislature also needs to take the next step and make sure dollars follow students. The shop-worn education funding formula that props up institutions needs to be replaced with a formula that supports students, especially those identified as at-risk. And parents who found creative solutions to prevent academic loss this past year and want to lean into that success should be provided the resources to do so.
The pandemic has felt like a gut-punch to all of us. As the General Assembly reconvenes we have a chance to stand up straight, square our shoulders and overcome the next two problems we face. Let’s make policies that create jobs, not kill jobs.
And let’s put the money we spend in public education where it belongs, where the students are.
Sen. Leroy Garcia (D, Pueblo) is president of the Colorado State Senate.
Sen. Paul Lundeen (R, Monument) is minority whip of the Colorado State Senate.