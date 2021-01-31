P
OINT: Travis Madsen
It has been almost a year since the pandemic disrupted our lives in countless ways. Getting back to normal, however, isn’t really an option. As President Biden has said, we need to “build back better.” Now is a critical moment to imagine what a better future for Colorado could look like, and to invest in building it – particularly when it comes our state’s transportation system.
The way we currently get around wastes energy and money. Out of the $8 billion we spend on gasoline and diesel every year, $6 billion is literally going up in smoke, because combustion engines are so inefficient. Most of the energy in our fuel tanks never actually reaches the wheels. Our transportation system also has serious downsides for our health, safety and the global climate. In 2020, vehicles surpassed power plants as Colorado’s largest source of climate-changing pollution. Vehicle pollution also kills on the order of 50,000 Americans every year. At the same time, more than 100,000 crashes happen on Colorado roads annually.
Colorado can do so much better. Modernizing our transportation and built environment can help ensure that everyone has an affordable place to live, with access to opportunity, food, supplies, friends, family, community, culture, and recreation. We can connect people to what they need for a high quality of life and strengthen our economy – without risking our safety, harming our health, wasting money, or disrupting the stability of our one and only climate.
To reach a brighter transportation future, Colorado must invest in better infrastructure, more efficient vehicles, and smarter land use. We should focus on helping people live closer to where they need to be, and giving them more transportation options, including walking, cycling, carsharing, public transit, and broadband internet. For example, the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP) and the Colorado Public Interest Research Group (CoPIRG) have identified a need to invest more than $1 billion annually in transit, walking and biking infrastructure across Colorado over the next 25 years.
We also must fully shift to clean and efficient vehicle technologies. In the near term, Colorado needs new standards and purchase incentives to accelerate the deployment of electric trucks, buses, and off-road equipment – just like the state has already done for passenger vehicles.
Colorado must a=lso prioritize equity and justice. Every action we take to improve our transportation system should focus on correcting past harms and ensuring that our whole society can move forward, together, across racial, economic and geographic lines.
Accomplishing all of this will take new revenue.
The State Legislature and Governor Polis should create a new revenue stream to build a better transportation future. It should cover gas, diesel, and electric vehicles on an energy-equivalent basis, just like the current gas tax, where polluting, inefficient vehicles pay more and higher efficiency vehicles pay less. The fee should ensure consistent levels of revenue over time, even as vehicle electrification accelerates, as described in SWEEP’s 2020 report Sustainable Transportation Funding for Colorado.
Finally, any new revenue should be spent in ways that best achieve state goals, including those articulated in Governor Polis’ Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap. That means we must invest to reduce climate-changing pollution from transportation by 40 percent the next 10 years, and cut growth in driving in half. Investments that do not contribute to those goals should be off the table.
We can build a modern transportation system that will enhance our quality of life, protect our health and secure a sustainable future – but it will take effort and leadership. As President Biden said in his inaugural address, “It is a time of boldness, for there is so much to do.” Let’s get to work.
COUNTERPOINT: Jesse Mallory
No end run around TABOR to impose a gas ‘fee’
Colorado voters in November emphatically endorsed tougher rules to keep our state’s politicians from violating the spirit of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
Now, only a little over two months later, those politicians are cooking up a new plan to create an end run around TABOR that would cost the state’s drivers millions.
The lack of respect for the people who elected them is breathtaking.
Proposals for what supporters are calling a “gas fee” — it’s an increase in the gas tax, don’t be fooled — would be a blatant violation of TABOR, and particularly insulting in light of the expansion of taxpayer protections approved in November and votes to reject two other road-funding proposals in 2018.
The message this sends to every Coloradan who voted to strengthen TABOR and to oppose the 2018 initiatives is that the politicians in Denver don’t seem to care what you say, no matter how often you say it. So we’ll just have to say it again, even louder.
If the message sent by politicians is “we don’t care what you think,” our message to them has been and continues to be, “stop wasting our money, set priorities, and make better use of the money we are already sending you.”
This new fee — whose cost has yet to be determined — would be in addition to the state’s 22-cents per gallon gas tax (which is in addition to the federal 18.4 cents per gallon tax).
That ranks Colorado in the bottom fifth among the states. But that’s not the whole story, because a sizable proportion of what the state collects at the pump is spent on things other than roads.
Only 11 states divert more of their gas tax money to non-highway projects than does Colorado. More than one of every 10 gas tax dollars is spent elsewhere. In the 2018 budget year, that meant almost $72 million that should have gone to roads and bridges was wasted on something else.
And it’s actually even worse than it seems. According to the Reason Foundation, Colorado “allows cities and counties to spend up to 15% of their share on transit and 5% on administration. Therefore, the diversion rate for Colorado underestimates the actual amount of gas tax revenue that is diverted.”
Gov. Jared Polis has made funding transportation and infrastructure a priority for the 2021 legislative session. His strategic transportation plan carries a tab of almost $3.5 billion. But only about $2 billion has been accounted for. That gives us a starting point for the potential cost of any proposals to come.
A “fee” on gas is just a gas tax by another name, driving up the cost of driving to work, to school, to the grocery store, to Mesa Verde, up Pike’s Peak, or through Rocky Mountain National Park. Whatever you call it, this new “fee” would increase the cost of almost everything you buy. Less money in your pocket, more money for spendthrift politicians to waste.
If it looks like a duck, acts like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck. Our advice for lawmakers is to get their ducks in a row before demanding taxpayers pay for more sauce.
If our legislators spend half as much time developing innovative solutions to challenging problems as they do trying to finagle their way around voter-approval, they could get a lot more accomplished.
Having just voted to strengthen TABOR, perhaps it’s already time to consider how we can make our state’s taxpayer protections even stronger. Maybe then Denver would finally get the message.
Travis Madsen is the Transportation Program Director at the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project, a Colorado non-profit organization working to save energy and reduce pollution. Jesse Mallory is state director of Americans for Prosperity-Colorado.
