Proponents of capital punishment incorrectly equate justice with vengeance.
Bud Welch’s daughter died in the terrorist bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in 1995. Initially, he wanted her murderers killed. But then he realized the death penalty is nothing more than vengeance, and it was an act of vengeance that killed his daughter. “Vengeance is a strong and natural emotion,” he said, “but it has no place in our justice system.”
I have no sympathy for killers: I do not minimize the viciousness of their crimes or the suffering of victims’ families. But no crime wholly removes the humanity of the person who committed it, and no human is beyond the possibility of redemption.
People of faith and principle on both sides of the political divide have recognized this moral truth.
The justice system’s human flaws assure that innocents will be killed in our name.
An extensive study showed nearly 70% of death sentences were overturned because of serious errors at trial. When these cases were prosecuted after reversal, 82% of the defendants received a lesser sentence; 7% of the defendants were acquitted of the crime that had sent them to death row.
Participants at every stage of the criminal justice process — police, prosecutors, witnesses, forensic experts, judges, defense lawyers and jurors — are all subject to human error. Since 1989, 20 death row inmates have been exonerated by compelling DNA evidence that they were innocent.
A system that kills innocent people is unacceptable.
The idea that the death penalty deters homicide has been debunked by numerous researchers using a variety of methods.
In fact, an analysis of data from nearly 70 studies shows that the murder rate actually increases in the weeks following an execution, especially after highly publicized executions. Public executions weaken inhibitions against violent behavior, desensitize people to killing, and convey the message that killing is OK as a response to provocation.
The idea that fear of capital punishment will deter a potential murderer is based on false assumptions. Most murders are acts of fear, hatred, jealousy and like emotions that do not involve rational assessment of costs and benefits. They are often committed under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or by people afflicted with mental illness. The death penalty cannot prevent these murders.
People who commit premeditated murder don’t believe they will be caught. They believe that if they are caught, they won’t be put to death. Low case closure rates and death penalty statistics support these beliefs. There is no evidence that the prospect of being put to death sometime in the future elicits more fear than the prospect of life in prison without hope of release.
Capital punishment is imposed disproportionately on African Americans.
National studies demonstrate gross racial disparities at every stage of law enforcement in death penalty cases. Black defendants arrested for murder are more likely than white defendants to be charged with capital murder, and among those charged, they are more likely to be convicted. Following conviction, they are more likely to be sentenced to death, and once sentenced they are more likely to be executed.
Justice is not about vengeance. The death penalty can only be reconciled with prevailing values if it is imposed fairly and consistently, swiftly and without racial discrimination or error. This standard cannot be met in the real world.
Lee Combs is a retired attorney in Westminster and a former prosecutor.