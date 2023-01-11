Driving etiquette reminders
I would like to express my sincere thanks for the featured editorial by The Gazette Editorial Board in Monday’s (Jan. 9) newspaper concerning “Driving in Colorado …” Thank you for the reminders about driving etiquette I found them very helpful reminders!
I would like to add a few more: right turn on red light is permitted after stopping; yield means yield to oncoming traffic; changing lanes is not permitted in intersections; turn signals should be used; red light means stop now not three cars later; it’s not a race, we can slow the pace down and arrive safely!
Again, with thanks for a well-written article!
Steve Harter
Colorado Springs
Don’t play the ‘blame game’
Responding to the letter “Educational system is failing”: After reading the letter, it seems the educational system failed quite some time ago. First, the classical definition of inflation is too much money chasing too few goods.
Secondly, it takes at least six months after a major economic program is introduced or some large economic event takes place for anyone to notice the outcome. So, any of the “spending programs” introduced by President Joe Biden, and heartily endorsed by Republican leadership (see bridge from Ohio to Kentucky and Sen. McConnell’s smiling face) will not have any effect on the overall economy until likely summer 2023. Note, too, that inflation is subsiding. The debt has been incurred by several administrations, Democratic and Republican.
After all, George W. Bush was handed a budget surplus by Bill Clinton but chose not to decrease the debt. Instead he did the politically popular thing of reducing taxes which further increased the debt with the Iraq war. Fast forward to the pandemic. The PPP plan and two of the three COVID Relief Plans were courtesy of the Donald Trump administration (during which the debt rose by over $7 trillion in just those four years). The hyperinflation in Germany in the 1920s was due to scarce consumer goods (think today’s result of China closing its economy for two pandemic years) and the ravages of WWI.
Macroeconomics is a complicated subject. Let’s not, please, play the “blame game”, but work together as Americans to solve problems.
Betty Fannin
Colorado Springs
Concerned about the future
For those of you who didn’t read “The coup we never knew took place” by Victor Hanson in Saturday’s Jan. 7 Opinion section, Gazette — please do so.
He summarizes the changes that have occurred in America without a vote of the American majority that could lead to problems for our republic.
I am 86 years old, was educated at Wharton Business School and in recent years have become very concerned about the future of our republic. Recent events have spoken to me, and I feel that our country is headed for desperate times.
I have seven children, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and I’m very concerned about their future. They are good people, all are employed and all who are of age work very hard.
I feel very strongly that both parties need to stand up for fiscal responsibility and border control.
John Childs
Colorado Springs
Control of voting on campuses
In The Gazette’s Viewpoint about “Tackling the behemoth of higher education,” you (and The Washington Examiner) state that “schools are using state resources to fund their DEI agenda.” That is true.
Recent studies in at least one state are showing that state funding might also be involved with on-campus voting—in favor of the Democrat vote.
How do we know this? To unequivocally prove the success of the Democrat Party with regard to on-campus voting, one researcher spent considerable time and pulled together the Nov 8 results for 17 universities and colleges across one state.
Clerks in each of the cities where these universities are were contacted to determine which precincts were most likely to have the greatest number of students voting in them. In many of these cities, student voters are quite scattered, but by identifying the most student active precincts the results painted a very clear picture.
Tables and a summary show the left clearly in control of voting on campuses across the U.S. Despite claims of nonpartisanship, several left-leaning woke organizations and institutions were demonstrated to be heavily involved. Following the genesis of these organizations demonstrates the involvement of well-known Democrat personalities, entities and media companies.
There is the “ALL IN to VOTE Campus Democracy Challenge” and “The Big Ten Voter Challenge.” ALL IN is an initiative of the well-funded Civic Nation, which is a tax-exempt 501C3 based in Washington, D.C. The Obamas and Joe Biden were involved in the Founding of Civic Nation and are involved today.
Janice Taylor
Colorado Springs
Defi
nition of sanctuary cities
I find it incredibly hypocritical that Jared Polis and Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration (humanitarian crisis) for the number of illegal immigrants that have recently come to Denver. Gee, what did they expect when Denver and Boulder declared themselves sanctuary cities?
It is quite unfortunate this state has been led by Democrats (because of their voting power) to allow Colorado to use our tax dollars on paying for illegals instead of taking care of the hundreds of our homeless veterans and improving our schools to educate successfully.
This is where our money needs to go! Makes me sick.
Bonnie Staton
Colorado Springs