Delaying the inevitable shake-up

After hours of consideration, the only logical conclusion to the school board/curriculum kerfuffle is that we are witnessing the great education red herring.

Over the last few years we have witnessed the very active sexualization of our children in public schools. The examples of curriculum content, library books introductions, and the witnesses coming forth have clearly demonstrated the introduction of totally inappropriate sexual materials and teaching into our grade/high schools across America. None of this is question nor arguable, with the national school board and school teachers unions as the distribution methodology.

The other indoctrination is the use of CRT-type curriculum in our grade schools. Again, examples all across America include the racialization of our children, teaching them to judge each other according to their skin color. Countless examples from curriculums across our nation are brought forth primarily by conservative news sources. Teaching history is one thing but teaching racialization is another.

The only logical conclusion I came to is the education industry in America has adopted these two controversial topics as “red herrings”, intended to focus the parents’ attention on the inappropriate curriculums instead of the failed state of our school systems. There can be no other answer! These two topics were selected by the liberal establishment, in concert with the educational organizations, to keep the failed state as the status quo. All of the subsequent lessons presented by the willing idiots across the country are enthusiastically adopted and promoted.

Don’t be fooled. The educational industry is only delaying the inevitable shake-up of the monopoly they have. Otherwise, how long can a country survive with single-digit reading and math competency in our graduates?

Darcy Hansen

Colorado Springs

Avoiding unwanted pregnancies

It looks like the liberals are going to drag abortion into the 2024 presidential elections to divide the conservatives again. I wish every child could be wanted, but that is not reality. Most abortions are the result of unwanted pregnancies. So, maybe we should be focusing on unwanted pregnancies instead of abortions.

How do we avoid unwanted pregnancies? Before conception, a woman can have a tubal ligation or a man can get a vasectomy. For less permanent solutions, a woman can use the rhythm method, birth control pills or an IUD. A man can use a condom.

After unprotected sex, a couple can use numerous methods to avoid taking the pregnancy to term, but that is an unwanted pregnancy, which we are trying to avoid.

With today’s multimedia emphasis on sex, most children know about sex by the time they are 10, if not earlier. But do they know that sex results in unwanted pregnancy? Do we teach them the consequences of unprotected sex?

It has been traditional for parents to teach their children about the “birds and bees”. But how many kids today know about contraception and STDs?

How many know irresponsible sex will result in unwanted pregnancies and will have life-altering consequences? Maybe if we teach them these life lessons early they will remember them into their child bearing years.

Maybe we should stop teaching about having two moms and if children aren’t happy it could be because they aren’t a boy/girl. Instead, maybe we should teach how to avoid unwanted pregnancies.

Rip Blaisdell

Teller County

Negative attitudes on transgenders

I was disheartened to see such a negative attitude towards transgender individuals in the July 18 edition, in the op-ed “Safety of Our Children” and in the opinion piece about Bud Light’s controversy.

There is no agenda to forcibly transition children, and the idea that any doctor would perform gender reassignment surgery on a child is absurd.

Transgender children are typically assigned puberty blockers, a completely reversible process, which simply delays puberty until they are old enough to decide if they want to pursue hormone treatment. If the individual changes their mind before then, no harm is done and puberty can be experienced as usual.

Meanwhile, trans children who are forced to grow up in a gender identity they do not relate to are at a much higher risk of suicide. I suppose it’s up to the parents — would you rather have a happy kid who feels comfortable in their gender identity, or would you rather have a dead kid?

Kyla Bruegel

Colorado Springs

Talking about hypocrisy

Concerning the letter “Judging other people” on July 17.

This is so typically an article by a follower of the religious right. Apparently, she doesn’t like Democrats but Republicans seem OK.

She’s got it right that hypocrisy is being human. But, just try to prove where religious people are not hypocritical. Of course, none of them commit adultery, or steal, or kill or any other sins that they have made up. How about the way they accept atheists into their lives or are sympathetic to LGBTQ concerns. Is there any judgment there?

Brainwashing their children with religious dogma and “protecting “ them from reality is to their own detriment. Living secluded unrealistic life is not healthy for anyone.

I suppose the writer has no idea how much pornography is in the Bible. It is filled with incest, rape, adultery, exhibitionism, abortion, prostitution, bestiality, castration and scatology. You don’t hear the preacher discussing these parts. Maybe she ought to read the Bible sometime.

Reminds me of the many religious zealots who feel their way is the right way. Talking about hypocrisy? Belief is not truth.

Jac Roberson

Colorado Springs