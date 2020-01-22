Finding acceptable alternatives
My family relocated to the Colorado Springs area in the middle of 1961, and most of my family members have lived here since then. I always try to write that qualifying note so that the folks who arrived after us don’t beat their breasts and say, “I was here before you!” My family has seen very dramatic changes over the years and most, in my opinion are “OK” at best. The one change that rankles me is the massive hue and cry whenever a public official institutes a change in the taxes or fees for the privilege of living or doing business in the Pikes Peak region. Case in point is the new parking meter rates and the inclusive times in the downtown area. While I agree that the extension of hours and days borders on criminal, the actual parking meter fees are not so bad. Especially compared to other cities of similar size that are around our nation.
I had to attend a meeting last Tuesday evening that commenced at 6 p.m. I knew that the new parking meter rate was in effect so acting like a responsible adult, I brought along a handful of quarters in case I found a space near City Hall where the meeting was to take place.
As I drove down the virtually deserted downtown streets, there were plenty of parking spaces but for some reason, I decided to use the parking garage across the street from the City Administration Building on South Nevada. I pulled up to the entrance and lo and behold, the cost to park (what appeared to be all night) was $1! For whatever reason, the machine would not take my quarters and since my arthritis does not preclude me, I used my credit card, paid my dollar and parked indoors for three hours. I guess that it is easier to write letters of complaint than it is to take it upon yourself to find acceptable alternatives.
John Wear
Elbert
Another drone conspiracy theory
Growing up on a livestock ranch in Elbert County, I recall hearing relatives talking about the late 1960s and ’70s problem of cattle and livestock mutilations. Not believed was the law enforcement, (government), speculation that this was a coyote problem.
Most realized that the cuts appeared to be surgical in nature. Rumor was that the coyotes were carrying knives.
Could it be that coyotes have evolved to flying drones?
Rachel Meyer
Colorado Springs
We deserve a clean energy grid
The Martin Drake coal plant in downtown Colorado Springs is the least efficient coal plant in Colorado. Every year it stays in operation, families and businesses pay far more than they ought to for their electricity. Meanwhile, wind and solar farms with battery storage are getting cheaper every year. Clean and renewable energy projects not only lower electricity rates and air pollution, they produce many local living-wage jobs and new orders for local manufacturers. These jobs are safe and will position our local economy to participate in the rapidly growing renewable energy boom throughout Colorado and across the West.
Right now, other utility companies are announcing concrete plans to retire coal plants and build clean energy infrastructure. Take Tri-State Generation & Transmission, the power provider to most of Colorado’s rural electricity co-ops. This month, Tri-State announced that the second largest coal plant in the state, Craig Station, will retire by 2030 and that the G&T will be powering Colorado with 100% clean energy by 2040.
In the past few years, Colorado has seen big wildfires, beetle infestations, and below-average snowpack. We need our forests and our snowy peaks to stay the way they are. They don’t only allow us to enjoy the outdoors, they drive vital employment and spending in our state. Today, nearly 1 in 5 Colorado jobs are linked to the outdoors, twice what it was a decade ago.
Renewable energy is the best way we can protect our nature and support families and businesses in all parts of Colorado. We deserve a clean energy grid, and now is our chance to ask for one. Show up to the Colorado Springs Utilities’ Energy Planning Workshop on at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Library 21C to make your voice heard.
JohnMichael McCann
Colorado Springs
Regardless of the outcome
The impeachment process will show us, and the rest of the world, more about the people that manage our democracy than the twitters of President Donald Trump, any university course, or political speech. I believe that the Democratic and Republican parties, and their ability to govern our nation, will be judged based on each member’s personal efforts to obtain and listen to available evidence and to make personal, not party-line judgments.
Many, if not most of the Senate are also lawyers. If they are good lawyers, they should be able to question any witness in such a manner that would dispel untruthful or questionable testimony. If the senators do not question pertinent witnesses, are unqualified to judge the evidence, break their oath to conduct a fair procedure, and/or have fear of executive retributions, they may decide it is safer for them to vote the party-line. If party-line voting prevails, the Senate Republican Party members will appear unfit to govern our country. If the charges against the president are examined by intense interrogation of witnesses and the charges against the president are found to be frivolous and unsubstantiated, the Democratic Party will have damaged their apparent competency to govern us.
I truly hope that, regardless of the outcome, our citizens will feel that each party sincerely did their best for us during the impeachment proceedings.
Jim Condit
Colorado Springs