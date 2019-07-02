Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.