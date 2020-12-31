Who is being hurt by eviction moratoriums? All of us.
Eviction moratoriums hurt rental owners, obviously, but also families who are still paying their rent, employees who depend on the apartment industry for a paycheck — and even residents who can’t pay. While eviction moratoriums sound like a good idea, this temporary solution actually hurts everyone involved, including those they are meant to help.
Housing providers have the same goal in mind as residents — keeping people in their homes. Empty homes are not money makers. I have several residents who are behind but making an effort every month to pay what they can. For those people, landlords are grateful, and we will continue to work with them as long as it takes.
Yet the various eviction moratoriums interfere with this relationship. These well-intentioned policies fail to provide real solutions, instead, kicking the can down the road. Eviction moratoriums encourage families to accumulate massive rental debt that they will never be able to pay back, driving them into bankruptcy or collections and crippling their ability to rent in the future.
Here is how this works out in real life. If Bob can’t pay his rent, he might move in with a friend or family member, he might get a roommate, or he might find rental assistance. This will be painful, but at least it’s temporary pain. When this is over, Bob won’t be in debt and he will find a new place to live with a clean slate.
Now imagine Joe, who can’t pay his rent and can’t be evicted – Joe lives for months and months, without paying rent, and he doesn’t have to make any of the tough decisions Bob did. No temporary pain. After a year, Joe owes $10,000-$20,000 in back rent.
Where does Joe go from here? Have we done Joe any favors, or have we given him a decade of troubles?
The solution here, rather than an eviction moratorium, is rental assistance. This helps both Bob and Joe keep their residences. They will not be in debt by the time the moratoriums expire. They will both have a chance at a future instead of being shackled by debt and a bad reference.
Let’s move on to another hidden outcome of these moratoriums. When owners lose income, it impacts the livelihood of our employees. The government takes a bad situation (unemployment causing people to not pay their rent) and makes it worse (more unemployment!). Some owners have been forced to cut wages, hours or both. Some had to lay off employees to offset the loss of rental income. Is more unemployment an outcome we want?
Let’s talk about a third group, the families who are currently paying their rent. They miss out on property improvements and renovations because the landlords simply can’t afford them.
Even worse, some of the residents who know they can’t be evicted are now breaking the rules that make a community a safe place for everyone – smoking in common areas, throwing trash in the hallways, yelling or playing loud music late into the night. When residents call management, they are told that nothing can be done because of the eviction moratoriums. Good residents are essentially being held hostage by people who don’t want to follow the rules and can’t be removed. Is that an outcome we want?
So, consider Joe owing $20,000 in back rent and suffering for a decade as he tries to pay it back. Think of the maintenance and landscaping and cleaning people who are losing hours or being laid off. Picture the single mother who can’t sleep because of her neighbor’s loud music, and her daughter who coughs all night because of smoking in the hallway irritating her asthma. These are the faces of eviction moratoriums. These are the people we are hurting.
Rental assistance solves all these problems. Eviction moratoriums make them worse.
We all know this recovery will take some time. Housing providers like me will continue working with residents who can’t pay rent, offering payment solutions to those willing to work with us. We will try our best to keep our employees, and we will try our best to keep our communities safe, quiet, and enjoyable. We only need one small bit of help from our government.
Let eviction moratoriums expire.
Larry Queen is a managing partner for SG Investments, LLC, which owns and manages 48 rental units in Wheat Ridge, Denver and Aurora.