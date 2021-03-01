As the founder of Camp Bow Wow, one of the country’s largest pet franchises, I’ve seen my share of good and bad in the pet industry. Our franchisees and corporate team helped over 10,000 dogs find homes through our nonprofit, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation. But there were never enough homes for all the pups that needed one.
In typical 2020/2021 fashion, that problem has been flipped on its head.
COVID has brought on an adoption craze like I’ve never seen before. Pet adoptions and sales have exploded this last year, with waiting lists and bidding wars making it very difficult to find a furry friend to keep us company while stuck at home. There are plenty of good homes now, but not enough dogs to fill them.
This warms my heart!
But it also gives me a chill, as a dangerous trend is building momentum.
Gandhi said, “the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” In Colorado right now, the judgment would be harsh.
At first glance, our animal-loving state appears to be a national leader in saving homeless pets. It’s so good that we’ve had to “rescue” over 40,000 dogs and cats in the last few years, a 60% increase over previous years, from beyond Colorado to meet demand.
Unfortunately, some of the players calling themselves “rescues” in our state are covers for million-dollar schemes that fail to put the “dog before the dollar.”
Don’t get me wrong, there are amazing people in the animal-welfare world that work tirelessly to care for homeless dogs and cats; they are saints. But there are also some terrible players that prey on people’s love of animals to make big money, and they need to be stopped.
There are 149 rescue-focused nonprofits in our state, most with fluffy names including words like puppy, lifeline, moms or hope, but the top 15 move about 60% of the dogs. One of the top three sold over 3,500 puppies in 2017-2019 and had revenue of almost $2 million during that time. They use a variable adoption fee depending on how desirable the puppy is, but “adoption fees” can be as high as $1,000, for a rescue!
These scam charities typically hold pups for a very short time, sometimes a few days, before they “flip” them to an unsuspecting “adopter.” The “adopter” reviews online suggest many dogs are sick, many die, and refunds are not typically part of the deal.
Rescues, the good and bad ones both, racked up 1,679 state violations in 2019. Retail pet stores that sell puppies had 50 that year, and the 200 or so breeders in our state had only a handful.
For all the wrath pet stores that sell puppies have gotten in recent years (some deserved), most are run by passionate, small-business owners who work with reputable breeders and take good care of the pups. I know it’s popular to attack them, and also breeders, but there is a place for folks who keep our popular breed lines strong and healthy and provide options for families that can’t adopt for various reasons.
People have been convinced that all pet stores sell dogs that receive substandard care from commercial breeders collectively called “puppy mills.” Thinking they are saving these dogs, the public is increasingly backing laws banning sales of pure-bred commercially sourced dogs and permitting only sales from animal shelters and rescue groups — ignoring the tens of thousands sold just here in Colorado under a retail rescue operation.
This effort has reached our own State Capitol in recent days, with a bill championed by First Gentleman Marlon Reis that, as introduced, ultimately would have put Colorado’s nine remaining puppy-selling pet stores out of business. I appreciate his passion for animals, but the irony is that the bill isn’t touching the issue of the retail rescues because they are “nonprofits.” Many in the animal welfare space have asked — no, begged — during the testimony on the bill for this to be addressed, but to no avail. That puzzles me.
A closer look at the source and movement of dogs through “rescue channels” must be part of our legislative efforts if we truly want to protect our furry friends, along with holding PACFA, the oversight group here in Colorado, accountable for stopping this scam.
In the rescue world there is a Rescuer’s Creed that when rescuing a dog from a bad situation, we are making a commitment to right the wrongs of past abuses this animal has been through. It’s time for our legislature, and PACFA, to lend a paw to our furry friends and right the wrong of retail rescue.
Heidi Ganahl is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, author and at-large member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, to which she was elected as a Republican in 2016.