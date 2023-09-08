Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the history, contributions, and achievements of Latinos in the U.S. — a time to show who we are, to share our stories, but more importantly, to lean into our Poder Hispano (Hispanic empowerment).

What is El Poder Hispano? El Poder Hispano is a mindset, a belief that we can accomplish what we set our minds to, and a commitment to help pave the way for future generations. As Coloradans, we are responsible for contributing to the advancement of Latinos in this country.

As we join this year’s celebration, let’s ask ourselves, “What can I do to help further advancement of our communidad?”

While we’ve come a long way; much more is needed. According to a report by Latino Parent Voices, 33% of Latino families reported not having regular access to the internet, and many only have access through their smartphones.

In Colorado, it’s estimated that more than 129,000 K-12 students, with 53% of those students identifying as Black or Latino, don’t have digital basics at home, including access to internet, computers or skills needed to benefit from the online world, an issue known as the digital divide.

What can we do to help Hispanics connect to greater possibilities? Each of us can play an essential role in helping bridge the digital divide in Colorado’s Latino community. Every single action, big or small, can positively impact someone’s life.

Look around your immediate circle of friends and family and see what needs you can act on. Donate a laptop or tablet to a family who doesn’t have access to one. Tutor on basic digital skills like setting up email, making video calls, or download a translating app.

There are plenty of volunteer opportunities in our communities where we can apply our skills to help build the foundation for the development and success of future generations. If you speak Spanish, local libraries might be able to use your bilingual skills. AT&T is bringing bilingual, in-person digital literacy workshops to more than 400 libraries and community centers across the country. In Colorado, Loveland Public Library and Spanish Peaks Library in Walsenburg will take part in the workshops.

How can you support the next generation of Hispanic leaders? Imposter syndrome is real, many of us can suffer from the inability to believe that our success is deserved and is a result of our own efforts or skills.

To help change this mindset, share your success story, and help young Hispanics navigate corporate America — which can be a scary place for first-generation professionals.

Check with your professional network and see where you can be of service. Your employer may have employee resource groups that offer help in connecting individuals with shared backgrounds and interests. If the company you work for currently does not have an employee resource group you can connect with, start one or look for others outside your company.

The power of working together: This year as we see corporations and community organizations celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, don’t leave yourself out of the equation — your actions can be just as impactful.

Guillermo Lambarri is director of external affairs for AT&T Colorado.