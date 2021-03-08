As both a student and an educator, I have witnessed different sides of the spectrum in education. I am a senior at STRIVE Prep- RISE in northeast Denver, a semifinalist for the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation scholarship and a finalist for the Boettcher Foundation scholarship. I have been a student in the American education system since I was three years old, which means that I have learned a good amount about being a student. At the age of sixteen, I wanted to explore my options for potential careers, so I applied to be a teaching fellow at Generation Teach. I was accepted as the youngest fellow to teach middle school Environmental Engineering and Spanish in 2019 and Reading in 2020. While being an educator, I learned important lessons about why educators are essential to the growth of future generations. Being a student and a teacher taught me that education is a spectrum, and understanding every student’s need is essential to the future of education.
Everyone knows that one student who always raises their hand to ask or answer questions. That student is me. I often struggle with understanding content the first time it is taught. It has led me to ask thousands of questions, many of which my teachers have not known how to answer. Eventually, I decided to find answers to my questions on my own. When I began high school, I immersed myself in extracurricular activities where I began to ask questions tied to social justice topics. The first question I asked myself was why are my peers mostly students of color, but affluent schools consist of mostly white students. I asked myself why affluent schools had more AP programs and received higher SAT scores overall. I then learned that I was experiencing the achievement gap, a gap where a certain group of students outperforms another. I understood then that one of the reasons why my teachers could answer my questions was not because I asked too many, but because they might’ve not had the answers. Being a student of color in our society means that I will stand out in less diverse areas simply because of my ethnicity. As a student, it is hard for me to comprehend that my education isn’t the same as a white student or a student from an affluent background. Because of this, I know that I will experience culture shock when attending college, and I will struggle. I learned that it is my job as a student to give my all to my education, even if it means that I don’t receive the same education as someone else.
Because of my questions, I wanted to know what the experience of the other perspective, the teacher perspective, was like. When I began teaching in the summer of 2019, I was naive and unaware of how difficult it was to be an educator. Thankfully, I had lead teachers to help me in my process, and I was a student while being a teacher. I began teaching all my students the same way, but I soon realized that I failed to cater to my students’ individual needs. Each of my students had different ways of learning, and what worked for one student might not work for another. I had students who could not speak English, students who felt uncomfortable sharing out in class, and students who loved opening up about their ideas. It was then that I looked back on the questions I asked in middle school, and I told myself that I needed to be the teacher I needed. I created lesson plans that would be inclusive of all learning styles and personalities.
As an educator, I learned that the decision lies with us whether to go the extra mile to ensure our students’ success or not. It is our responsibility to make our students feel heard, and it is our job to give them the same opportunities as any student. The lesson that most resonated with me is that we as educators have the power to close the achievement gap, but we must feel the passion to make our students’ education equitable. That is why I have learned that it is my job as an educator to pave the way for future generations to have an equitable education that serves them as students no matter their background.
Education is a spectrum because every student is unique. Every student across the nation has the potential for a stellar education as long as educators are willing to give it. Because of my experience on both sides of the spectrum, I discovered that students and educators have the power to change the way our education serves our students.
Because I will always learn as I teach, my dream is to attend the University of Denver and become the best educator I can be, so my students will know that I will give them the education they deserve.
Kimberly Guevara is in 12th grade at STRIVE Prep — RISE, a public charter school in Denver Public Schools, in northeast Denver.