Too often we turn on the television to see violence with firearms unfolding in our country — at concerts, churches, and even schools. We hear from men and women recounting their stories, and we often ask ourselves one question: “How do we keep this from happening again?” There’s no doubt we all want the violence to stop, but what is the solution? What could we, as Americans, do different, better, more of, less of, so we don’t have to continue to watch our nation being affected by senseless violence?
In moments of grief, it’s easy to point fingers and assign blame, but arguing and attacking each other won’t solve the problem. We need to sit at the table and have a conversation where all ideas and opinions are welcome. Educators, law enforcement, students, citizens, parents, activists, and advocates sitting down with the goal of having real discussions that can lead to real solutions.
This isn’t a partisan issue. There isn’t a Democrat or Republican answer. It’s going to take all Americans, coming together and that includes the firearms industry. No one has a greater desire to find a solution than us.
Recently, the March for Our Lives bus tour made a stop in Colorado, urging residents to support gun control measures. While we agree we must all work together to stop gun violence, we would argue the gun industry has been supporting solutions that work and we’ve been doing it for a long time.
We’ve been committed to stopping it for decades through programs promoting the safe storage of firearms, partnering with law enforcement to pass out safety kits with free gun locks, and working to prevent unauthorized access to firearms in the home. Through these and other programs you can learn about at www.nssf.org/, we are doing our part to stop these tragedies. While these programs don’t solve all the problems, they are a start, and we want to work with others to keep pushing forward.
But, it will only work if every corner of this discussion is brought to light — mental health, training for education professionals and school counselors, more resources for local law enforcement, juvenile offender rehabilitation, funding for background check systems, harsher punishments for those who have committed a crime with a firearm and the list goes on.
It’s been proven that adding on to the thousands of guns laws n the books doesn’t work — so why keep doing it?
We need a different approach. We need a smarter one. One where we roll up our sleeves with the people with whom we disagree and come up with a real plan that includes all of it — the people of Colorado, and America, deserve at least that.
Lawrence G. Keane is the senior vice president for government and public affairs at the National Shooting Sports Foundation.