The immigrant family separation debacle has, justifiably, raised calls to abolish Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. ICE is a component of the Department of Homeland Security, a cabinet level department that has been a quagmire since its inception. Ineptitude at the top has made it difficult for all DHS components, including ICE, to operate effectively.
DHS came into existence in early 2003, when we were suffering from our post 9/11 hangover and felt the need to make wholesale changes, often just to show the public that our government was doing something. The primary mission of DHS was to provide a “quarterback” function in the war on terror: a single entity that could coordinate the efforts of the numerous agencies that play a role in counterterrorism, and avoid the information sharing shortfalls that allowed 9/11 to occur. But rather than just focus on terrorism, 22 disparate agencies were brought together to form this department, to include the Secret Service, FEMA, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the Coast Guard. Amazingly, selecting who was to be in the enormous new department was done in just six weeks by five midlevel Bush staffers.
It became apparent that effectively managing such a diverse group of missions within a single department — to include critical infrastructure protection, disaster management, counterterrorism, presidential protection and immigration and customs enforcement — was nearly impossible. Distributing resources and maintaining priorities were done based on the latest headline, with little thought given to longer-term requirements and national security.
The department’s first real test, handling Hurricane Katrina, showed its ineptitude and it remains a shining example of governmental failure. When DHS activated FEMA, it was a shadow of its former self. In its first few years as part of DHS, agency positions that were vacated were taken to staff the new DHS headquarters, budgets were reallocated, and the mission was relegated to a lower tier of importance.
In terms of immigration, the establishment of DHS was to improve a strained and disjointed process. Sept. 11 showed that too many entities worked the various processes involved with crossing our borders, and communications between them was almost nonexistent. But, the department took two organizations, the Customs Service (then under the Department of the Treasury) and the Immigration and Naturalization Service (then under the Department of Justice), and formed three new ones to replace them: ICE, Customs and Border Patrol, and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The division of labor among these three is muddled, and DHS efforts to improve cross-agency communications and cooperation have failed.
DHS secretaries have attempted to reshape and revitalize the department, even returning some of the original entities back to their previous parent organizations. But no streamlining has occurred: instead the department grew from 180,000 employees in 2003 to nearly 230,000 today. Its budget also grew from $40 to $50 billion.
So what is to be done? Restore the terrorism “quarterback” mission to the FBI, and give it the resources it needs; form a single agency that deals with cross border functions, incorporating ICE, USCIS, CBP, and TSA; and return the other organizations back to where they were. The functions that DHS carries are still needed to secure our nation, but we don’t need this huge bureaucracy as an intermediary.
Doing away with DHS headquarters can eliminate 10,000 positions and save $10 billion annually.
It’s been 17 years since 9/11, and immigration reform is needed. If our elected representatives are able to come up with a reasonable immigration plan, we need to have an organization that is capable of implementing and enforcing it. We need to undertake a deliberative process to reduce the bureaucracy and establish who does what — before we are faced with another 9/11.
Stanley Supinsk is a retired professor of Russian at the Air Force Academy and a professor of Homeland Security Studies at a variety of institutions nationwide.