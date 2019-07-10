Let’s remember: We did not hire this president to be our rabbi, pastor or priest, but the leader of the free world, carrier of democracy and fighter for all that’s good and, yes, put America first.
Many may know that Donald Trump is a hard-hitting guy, previously known best for his hotels, sky rises, billionaire lifestyle and daily dealing with a lot of tough and nasty people in the New York development arena.
What has not been talked about in much detail is the reality that America herself also has to deal with a lot of truly nasty, disagreeable countries with foul leaders and dictators rotten to the core harboring social injustice and leftist ideologies.
Fact is, this plays right into Donald Trump’s sweet spot. If you’re a mullah in Iran, an oligarch or leader in Russia or Dictator of North Korea, you by now know several things about this country’s President.
1. If you attempt to hit America, this president is likely to hit back twice as hard.
2. If you take global action, this president will likely take more severe action.
3. If you put our country in harm’s way, this president will likely “come after you” in an aggressive and intense way.
Isn’t this a key criteria of global leadership? Isn’t this what we should want from our Commander in Chief?
With much that has changed and accelerated on the world’s stage the last several years, from Christians being slaughtered, to women not having a voice in repressive regimes, to socialistic and communistic countries totally violating their citizens’ rights, thank God we, as Americans, have a man who stands, takes action and doesn’t blink.
The criticism is leveled that President Trump needs to be nicer, more polished or a better role model to lead our great country: False.
Great leaders and winners make big calls and major plays and those around them by and large benefit from the tough choices and personalities that emerge in competitive or turbulent times.
So, what does all of this add up to and what does this mean about this president? A little historical perspective is appropriate.
Vince Lombardi, the son of an Italian butcher, was prone to verbal attacks, had an obsession with perfection and overall a very tough guy. Vince never had a losing season as an NFL head coach; he was arguably the greatest football coach in history. He was likely not the most divinest man, but he knew how to win and did!
Winston Churchill, perhaps the greatest political figure of the 20th century was a complex and at times vexed personality. Although a hero to many, he was both favorite son and despised character of the British empire. He constantly frustrated his opponents and regularly rose from the ashes to lead England (and in many ways the world) through the dark and torturous second World War. He was a resilient leader that learned to thrive in chaos. Like Lombardi, he, in a totally different way, also knew how to persevere and win.
Our president, Donald J. Trump, has similar characteristics to both of these imperfect yet distinguished icons. Perhaps, just perhaps, this alchemy of personality is needed to be a great leader: to not be discouraged by the negative, but rather moved and motivated by the onslaught of adversaries.
Like Lombardi, who relentlessly and obsessively wanted to win, Trump is aggressive and unafraid of confrontation in order to Make America Great.
Like Churchill, who worked tirelessly to put Britain back as a leader of the free world, Trump is bold in his endeavors to see America excel and lead on the world stage.
No, he is not perfect, but he is what we need, he is breaking historical records, dismantling the permanent political class and doing it all with a sense of destiny only seen in a few.
Robert Blaha was Chairman of Trump for Colorado in 2016