This week, community, business and political leaders gather to endorse travel’s economic and cultural benefits in honor of National Travel and Tourism Week. May 5–11 is an opportunity to support the many ways travel contributes to our local community and to celebrate how travel matters to American workers, economic growth and personal well-being.
The theme for this year is, “Travel Matters”, which highlights the innumerable ways that travel supports the fabric of the Pikes Peak region’s culture and economy. Each day of NTTW will celebrate a different facet of travel: the economy, new experiences, workers, infrastructure, health benefits, hometown pride and how travel strengthens local families.
Tourism is the third-largest employer in our area accounting for more than 20,000 jobs. Each year, $2.35 billion is brought into our community by travelers, infusing $6.34 million daily into the Pikes Peak region. Given these extraordinary returns, Visit Colorado Springs is taking steps to map our visitor experience with a 10-year destination master plan that seeks ways to sustainably grow and support tourism infrastructure, increased population and visitation.
We are passing some of these vital tourism dollars along to our residents. In partnership with the city of Colorado Springs, Monday through Friday, several downtown and Old Colorado City parking meters will be free. This is just one small example of how tourism helps elevate our community, support our local economy and enhance quality of life.
Travel truly makes a difference in our lives each day. We’re calling on everyone — from elected officials to all our local friends and neighbors — to join us in saluting this important industry. To learn more about the benefits of tourism, and how it positively affects you and your family, go to VisitCOS.com/TourismPays.
Doug Price is Visit Colorado Springs’ President and CEO