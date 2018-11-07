It’s tough to do, especially since Colorado Springs has been served by a local library since October of 1885 when the Colorado Springs Social Union opened the first library on the corner of Tejon and Cucharras Streets.
Things have changed dramatically over the last 133 years, and as our city has grown, so has our library district.
Formed by a special taxing district in 1962, the Pikes Peak Library District now operates 14 facilities that provide vital access to information to all residents throughout El Paso County.
Today’s libraries are far different than the small building that opened downtown more than a century ago.
Library 21c offers an incredible array of state-of-the-art technology on the city’s north side. The Sand Creek library operates an actual recording studio in the southeast.
These two branches along with the East library offer “maker spaces,” where the public can come and create.
These are just a few ways PPLD has become an invaluable asset to our city.
Whether visiting the business center to spruce up a resume or stopping in to learn a new skill, the library is ingrained into our community. From GED classes to “Paws to Read,” English as a Second Language sessions to “Senior Lunch and a Movie,” there is truly something for everyone at our local libraries.
The library district also makes its facilities available to non-profit and community groups, and by doing so, lives up to its mission of “providing free and equitable access to information and an avenue for personal and community enrichment.” Our community is richer for it.
So next time you’re looking for an enriching experience, visit your local library. You’ll be pleasantly surprised at the abundance of opportunities.
Jeff Greene is Chief of Staff, City of Colorado Springs.