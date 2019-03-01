Last Friday, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution. The 77-year-old billionaire is among more than 200 people caught up in a months-long crackdown on several central Florida day spas and massage parlors under investigation for ties to an international prostitution and human trafficking ring. Others include a Colorado Springs man, religious leaders and former law enforcement.
Though Kraft categorically denies the allegations; the charges have brought national — even international — attention to the case, and uncovered just how widespread the problem is across the U.S. The sad fact is that sex spas and illicit massage parlors have largely been hiding in plain sight.
The Exodus Road is a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit that collaborates with local law enforcement to fight sex trafficking in the U.S. — as well as Thailand, India, and Latin America. From our own work and deep undercover investigations run by our law enforcement partners, we estimate there are more than 9,000 Asian Massage Parlors or Illicit Massage Businesses across the United States.
El Paso County alone has roughly 40 such establishments.
We cannot conflate prostitution and human trafficking — but we must not shy away from raising an alarm.
According to the Nation Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2017, illicit massage businesses were the top location where sex trafficking occurred.
Like the establishments in Florida, most Asian Massage Parlors have 1-10 women working in each on average.
These women are forced to live and work in horrible conditions, and perform sex acts on multiple clients a day. The majority don’t speak English, having been trafficked from China, Thailand, or Korea. Traffickers constrict their movement and access to transportation.
The combination of these vulnerabilities leaves them unable or unwilling to ask for help from law enforcement or clients, while generating estimated billions of dollars in annual revenue for their traffickers.
We can not feign ignorance in Colorado. As early as 2013, a Colorado Springs woman was accused of human trafficking and thought to have been a key player in an elaborate prostitution ring through massage parlors.
The Exodus Road is determined to shine a light on human trafficking, and we know that “johns” — men who pay for sex acts and fuel demand for services — are also hiding in plain sight. Powerful and wealthy men are the exception; most are your average husband, father, neighbor, guy driving along S. Nevada Avenue.
It’s all in plain sight.
And today, I hear the words of British abolitionist William Wilberforce echo woefully throughout the Pikes Peak region: You may choose to look the other way, but you can never say again that you did not know.
Amy Roth Sandrolini is VP of Communications for The Exodus Road.