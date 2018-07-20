It’s rare when the far left Bernie Sanders followers and the far right friends of Gordon Klingenschmitt share a common political cause, but the recent Colorado Republican and Democrat statewide party primary votes are sadly cause for such new agreement. Grass-roots activists are now terribly outspent by the establishment middle, worsened now that the unaffiliated voted in our primaries.
As I predicted when the Denver Metro Chamber funded Proposition 108, big money interests changed the law to allow non-Republicans to vote in Republican primaries, and non-Democrats in Democrat primaries. They intentionally watered down both parties, moving them to the center by defeating true conservatives or true liberals. That means liberal Republicans will win future June primaries, and RINOs will chip away at your gun rights, TABOR, life, religious freedom, and raise your taxes. I wrote these predictions a year ago, and now they’ve come true.
Democrats agree. Mike Littwin, the far left writer for the Colorado Independent, writes: “I get the feeling sometimes that I’m the only one upset that Jared Polis could spend more than $11 million of his own money to win the Democratic primary. Isn’t there a fairness factor here?” Polis bought the unaffiliated voters, not by working door to door with volunteers Cary Kennedy had, but with what some say were dishonest advertising dollars portraying the openly gay Polis as a pro-family candidate.
In the state treasurer’s race, the Republican Brian Watson entered the race as a self-financed outsider, but in five busy years I’ve never met him. Neither has any voter that I talked to before the primary. “I voted for that man I saw on TV, who said he would not take a salary if elected,” one senior citizen told me, “But I’ve never met him.” Meanwhile the caucus-assembly grass-roots winner Justin Everett barely lost to Watson’s money, but captured the hearts of nearly every conservative activist who knocks on doors and volunteers. Everett visited nearly all 64 counties. It wasn’t enough.
The same happened in the Democratic race for attorney general, where the Bernie Sanders-endorsed candidate Joe Salazar had far more volunteers working the ground game door to door, but the money candidate Phil Weiser bought clever TV commercials and won without meeting nearly as many voters in person.
This pattern was repeated in smaller local races. Cami Bremer funded and dropped perhaps a dozen postcards, some negative, into thousands of voters’ mailboxes, while grass-roots caucus-assembly winner Vickie Tonkins and her team of volunteers knocked on more doors than imaginable, but afforded only two postcards and lost the money race. Same with grass-roots Ray Garcia who could not raise money against Lois Landgraf, and Mike Angley who had more law experience but didn’t raise enough to beat Sheriff Bill Elder. One exception was Walker Stapleton, who first attempted to petition but later got help from Tom Tancredo at assembly to make the ballot. Stapleton earned enough combined grass-roots and monetary support to overtake the self-financed Victor Mitchell.
Money has always helped win elections, but since the passage of Proposition 108, I estimate the establishment money candidates now have an extra 20 percent juice, resulting in an easier 60-40 percent bias. The tables are tilted. I estimate most grass-roots caucus-assembly winners face a new 20 percent uphill disadvantage. Unaffiliated voters are smart people, but by nature they don’t attend Republican or Democrat rallies, nor meet those party’s candidates in person before voting.
In past primaries, poor candidates could win a fair fight by recruiting enough believers, but now we can’t meet enough unaffiliateds to overcome waves of ads.
This marks a sea change in Colorado politics, and might signal the death of the grass-roots conservative or liberal movements. Unless Prop 108 is reversed by the Legislature or ballot, the corporate big-money interests have completed their coup, and seized all power for themselves.
Elected officials will no longer represent voters, just corporate sponsors.
Gordon Klingenschmitt is a former state representative, R-CO.