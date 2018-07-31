Since 1918, the Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters have worked to create a collaborative relationship with the leadership of the city of Colorado Springs. We have done so to maintain and improve the safety of the public and the safety of firefighters in Colorado Springs. Through these efforts, Local 5 has been able to positively impact the services delivered to the citizens of Colorado Springs, as well as the working lives of the Colorado Springs firefighters and many other city employees. However, it is only by solidifying our relationship with the city, through a collaboratively developed agreement, that we will be able to ensure the safety of our citizens and the safety of your firefighters remain the top priority of the city.
The Colorado Springs Firefighters are provided the opportunity to meet with the mayor of Colorado Springs four times a year to discuss issues regarding public safety. While this ability to meet with our mayor is appreciated, there are no guarantees that this arrangement will be maintained by future city leadership.
Our proposed agreement ensures that the firefighters in Colorado Springs are afforded the ability to present solutions to improve the delivery of emergency services and firefighter safety, regardless of who is elected to city leadership.
With an agreement in place, these proposed solutions would always be reviewed, discussed, and revised through continued collaboration with city leadership. The financial decision-making within the city would continue to rest solely on the shoulders of City Council and the mayor of Colorado Springs.
The Colorado Springs Firefighters are in no way proposing that the financial oversight of the city be removed from the officials that have been elected by the citizens of Colorado Springs. We understand and fully support fiscal responsibility, and we are not proposing raising taxes. We are also not proposing the redirecting of funds from other city departments to bolster the Fire Department. It is our desire to work together with the city to find opportunities within the established city budgets to improve the services delivered to the public, as well as improve the health, safety, and working conditions of the city’s firefighters.
Other cities on the Front Range have solidified an agreement that allows for a continued collaborative relationship between the firefighters and city leadership. These agreements have allowed for firefighters to work hand in hand with city leaders during tough economic times to ensure that the highest level of emergency service continues to be delivered, while making the tough cuts that are required in a downturn. It is through such an agreement, designed with the unique and specific needs of Colorado Springs in mind, that we can ensure that the safety of the public is always considered first, even in seasons of financial instability.
Our proposed ballot language also provides the City Council or the voters the final say in the case of an unresolved disagreement. This ensures that there will not be an outside third party making decisions regarding the management of the city. Colorado Springs is proudly a Home Rule city, and we do not desire to bring in a third party to have a say in how your public safety or the city is managed.
The proposed language also specifically states the charter change “prohibits strikes” by Colorado Springs Firefighters. This important language follows legal precedent, and guarantees the citizens of Colorado Springs will never see an interruption in their emergency services.
As the mayor stated last week in front of the City Council, the petition process that allows for an issue to be placed on the ballot is expensive and can be cost prohibitive. However, it is the belief of the Colorado Springs Firefighters that if the council does not place our issues on the ballot, the undertaking this large financial burden is imperative to give the voters an opportunity to have a say in how their public safety is managed.
As your Colorado Springs Firefighters, we will continue to work diligently to keep the public informed of the issues facing public safety in Colorado Springs, and we will always seek solutions that are in the best interest of the city and its citizens.
David Noblitt is president of the Colorado Springs Professional Firefighters Association, Local No. 5.