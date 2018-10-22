Anyone who remembers what it was like the last time Nancy Pelosi was speaker of the House knows just how important it is to make sure she never gets that job back.
The radical agenda Pelosi pursued when she was the speaker previously is the reason voters across the country ran her out of office in 2010 — and why they’ve kept her out for nearly a decade since.
With the relentless attacks on the Trump pro-growth agenda and the acquiescent compliance by the mainstream media, though, “Speaker Pelosi” may be spoken through the halls of Congress yet again soon. And she will pursue her radical, left-wing agenda with reckless abandon worse than the last time she was the speaker.
Here’s a glimpse of what’s to come if Pelosi reclaims her throne:
No. 10. Increased health insurance premiums — If you think you’re paying inflated prices for medical care now, just imagine what things will be like if the Democrats get another whack at the health care pinata. Pelosi said Obamacare is a “liberation.” But there’s nothing liberating about being forced to pay 116 percent increases on expensive, low-quality health care.
No. 9. Emboldened labor unions — Teachers, federal employees, and state workers would be treated much differently than the average American worker under the Democrats. Part of the Democrats’ “better deal” means empowering powerful labor unions to such a point that firing incompetent employees would virtually become a crime.
No. 8. Subsidized college tuition — Speaking of unions… Pelosi’s Democrats would love to make you pay for everyone in the country to attend college, tuition-free. And they won’t much care whether students major in basket-weaving, so long as they’re exposed to a healthy dose of liberal propaganda from unionized professors with unlimited job security.
No. 7. Increased funding for Planned Parenthood — Pelosi is supercozy with the government-sponsored abortion provider Planned Parenthood and has a 100 percent rating from Planned Parenthood Action Fund and NARAL Pro-Choice. She has even promised that “we will have a pro-choice gavel when we win the Congress,” and you’d better believe her.
No. 6. Politically charged congressional investigations — Were you appalled at how the Democrats handled the Brett Kavanaugh investigation? Well, expect a weekly dose of political witch hunts and self-righteous grandstanding if Pelosi gets her hands on the House Oversight Committee.
No. 5. The war on coal: Part II — Like American energy independence? Not Pelosi. She supports a radical initiative that would shut down more than a third of U.S. coal plants by 2020.
No. 4 More and more regulations on business — Another Democrat favorite is imposing economy-strangling regulations. They love regulations as much as they hate successful businesses, and for many of the same reasons.
No. 3 Rampant illegal immigration — In Pelosi’s world, you have to play by the rules — but illegal immigrants don’t. In fact, she wants to reward lawlessness through programs like DACA. You can forget about funding for a border wall if Pelosi wins back the speaker’s gavel, and immigration enforcement agencies will be under constant threat of elimination.
No. 2 Taxes, taxes, taxes — How else are you supposed to pay for free college, unlimited entitlements, and giveaways for favored Democrat constituencies? Pelosi puts even the most experienced pickpocket to shame when it comes to taking your hard-earned money. She thinks she can spend your money better than you, and that’s exactly what she plans to do. She called President Trump’s tax cuts “crumbs,” even though it brought 90 percent of Americans an increase in their take-home pay.
No. 1 Impeachment — Although she doesn’t care to admit it now, Pelosi will undoubtedly succumb to pressure from her liberal base to start impeachment proceedings against President Trump.
The only question will be whether she’ll use Kavanaugh as a warm-up before setting her sights on the main prize.
Bottom line — If Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats retake Congress, our country will be locked into hyperpartisan gridlock. As they’ve done from the start, they’ll reflexively oppose any idea that comes from President Trump. Rather than trying to find solutions that are palatable to both sides and in the best interests of the American people, they’ll spend their time passing extremist legislation that will be DOA when it gets to the president’s desk.
Tom Tancredo is a former U.S. congressman for Colorado.