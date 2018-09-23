A recent installment of The Gazette’s PRO/CON series asked, “Is America more divided now than ever?” The two writers discussed many issues but missed completely what may be the most deeply divisive topic of our day: religion. Specifically, what it means to be a “Christian.” Differences have become headlines this year as speakers at prayer breakfasts and other events were quoted as saying, “Christians believe topic, ” and the crowds cheered. These assertions were met by other Christians who, on reading or hearing what had been claimed, responded with “No, I don’t!”
Abortion is one of the hot buttons. Some Christians believe that human life begins at conception and quote Bible verses as support. Other Christians believe that life begins at first breath and quote Bible verses as support. The life at conception/anti-abortion side talks about “the inalienable right to life” and relies on freedom OF religion to make laws to protect “the unborn.” The life at first breath/pro-choice side answers that the issue is religious, not legal. They point out that, when the patriots rebelled against English laws that told people what to believe, they established in America a nation where there was freedom FROM religion. Each side believes it is “right.”
Other differences have arisen over things such as homosexuality, capital punishment, Israeli-Palestinian relations, the environment and even the end of the world. The list seems to be growing. Such disputes are not new within Christianity. Freedom of thought, belief and religious practice was common among the followers of Jesus for the first 300 years — and that brought conflict. Some said that Jesus was a great prophet and teacher but human like everyone else. “No!” said others: “He was God in human flesh.” Still others argued for a combination of the two. At bedrock each side was convinced that it was right and the others were wrong. Almost 2,000 years later, the issues are different but the problem is the same.
Midway through the 20th century, a joke was making the rounds that had St. Peter leading a group of newcomers on a tour of Heaven. As they rounded a corner he put finger to lips and said, “Shhhh. We have to be quiet in this neighborhood. This is where the Catholics live. They think they’re the only ones here.” Others think that way, too. Colorado Springs is a religiously diverse city with neighbors from Baptists and Catholics to Unitarian-Universalists and Latter-day Saints, and some folks who answer to “None of the Above.”
Our city’s New Life Church is one of the leaders of the nondenominational megachurch movement, but we also have many very small congregations. Even a few marijuana churches. Sadly, schism is also here: Grace and St. Stevens Episcopal Church endured a split that was mainly over denominational acceptance of homosexual persons. More recently First Methodist joined — then abandoned — a group of downtown Sanctuary Churches. And First Presbyterian left its old moorings to join a new consortium of traditionally Calvinist churches.
The good news is that cooperation also happens here. This year a group of Franciscan nuns and local Muslims sponsored a showing of the film “The Sultan and the Saint.” The movie is a documentary about the time when Francis denounced the Crusade and had an encounter with the Saracen leader that changed the future saint, though not his order. This kind of interfaith collaboration also shows up in other ways, like shared food banks, neighborhood gatherings and even churches allowing other groups to use their sanctuaries for worship.
After decades as a doctrinaire parish minister where we all believed the same things, I went to work as a chaplain in a Veterans Hospital where I was expected to minister to “parishioners” whose thoughts were all over the map. Rabbi Brad Hirshfield’s solution was simple: “Others don’t have to be wrong for me to be right.”
Veterans taught me that when someone has your back, nothing else matters. Not skin color or gender preference or religious belief. Nothing. You trust the one who has your back. Chapel services at the VA reflected that. Yes, I still try to follow Jesus’ teaching, but I’m also trying to be open to those who see things differently. In my ninth decade on the planet, I have much yet to learn.
Pope Francis has set an excellent example for all of us by reaching out to Muslims and leaders of the Eastern Orthodox churches, Jewish Rabbis and people remotely separated from him in distance and beliefs. Is it too much to hope — and pray — that this could lead to other things someday? A council that would include American Indians, Africans, Chinese, the Dali Lama? It’s worth a wonder whether the time will come when the punch line of St. Peter showing newcomers around Heaven could be, “Shhhhh. That’s where the Christians live. They think they’re the only ones here.”
Dan Adams has been a Christian minister for 60 years. He served congregations in four states, one of them being Faith Presbyterian in Colorado Springs. The second part of his career was as a chaplain at the VA Hospital in Denver.