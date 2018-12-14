Two elections ago, voters approved a sweeping change in the city government, known as “strong mayor,” a change that promised to streamline the workings of the city and eliminate much of the conflict and chaos that held up “progress” in previous administrations.
That goal, in my view, has been more than obtained to the delight of our city administration, but the resulting steamrollering of citizens and neighborhood groups makes the “good old days” of chaos look pretty good.
Essentially, “strong mayor” took the City Council out of the citizen’s appeal loop. The council has adopted a “go along, get along” with the mayor, because, what choice do they have?
Appeals to the council are not allowed under strong mayor. City departments are strong-arming citizens and neighborhood groups, decisions now flow from the mayor’s office without the collective wisdom of the council. Public hearings are a ”process sham” in which “being heard” creates the illusion of input. Only City Planning has an appeal process.
It gets worse.
Assuming one can raise $30,000 in legal fees, citizens and neighborhood associations are not winning in District Court. Since TABOR, local and state governments and our legislators have passed a thicket of intertwining laws and codes, such that plaintiffs face a maze of procedural hoops. The city attorney knows all the historical citations and cleverly blocks substantive and legitimate complaints.
Recent unfavorable decisions include Strawberry Fields, the Old North End Neighborhood Association, the Broadmoor Bluffs Neighborhood Association and Alsace Way/7th Street. I was a party to one of those defeats.
Neighborhood associations know their constituencies, work hard to improve the city, and deserve some respect.
It gets worse.
I recently shepherded a potential ballot item for the April elections through our local Initiative Review Committee and the Title Board.
Members of those boards are tasked with eliminating all ballot items that don’t conform to the Single Subject Rule, a rule never approved by Springs voters.
This rule posits that voters are too dumb to understand complex issues, so two committees whose members are appointed by the mayor get to rewrite whatever appears on your ballot.
This choking point prevents any significant changes to the City Charter because significant changes require changing multiple line items in the Code and/or the Charter. Those changes will never pass the Single Subject Rule.
Most people would agree that “strong mayor” does indeed make things run more smoothly — more smoothly for the government and the power brokers.
The cost is we are reduced to citizen drones, our democracy evaporated. We could vote to bring back the chaos, but it will never get through the Single Subject Rule to get on the ballot.
Welcome to our own local “Deep State,” even though you didn’t vote for it.
Michael Lowery is an entrepreneur and longtime Colorado Springs resident.