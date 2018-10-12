Today’s jobs and economic success would not be possible without the benefits from past investments, particularly in our transportation system. I-25, the backbone of the region, was originally built over 50 years ago. Our region, our cities, our employers, our families and individuals cannot continue to be successful without roads and highways that efficiently and safely move people and goods from place to place.
Today, levels of congestion and road disrepair upset a growing number of people. Sadly, worsening conditions are likely to lie ahead for years to come as the population of the Colorado Springs area, grows from 700,000 to 1,000,000 people over the next 20 years. More good jobs, continuing attractiveness to tourists and the retention of our critical military/defense missions rely heavily on better roads and highways to enable their effectiveness. Rural areas of the state are particularly stressed as traffic volumes increase with population and tourism growth.
What’s at stake if we don’t respond to these needs? Longer commuting times, decay in quality of life, more deaths and injuries, higher property damage and declining economic competitiveness. Every job and every employer in the region will be affected — in tourism, military, manufacturing, high tech, aviation, education, health care....everyone. Public safety and the ability of emergency services to respond is especially effected. Efficient, functioning, safe roads and transportation systems matter to every person in El Paso County.
What needs to be done? Today, repairing and reducing growing congestion on State Highways in El Paso County alone (I-25, U.S. 24, Powers Boulevard-SH21, Colorado 94, Colorado 115) will require over $2.4 billion. There is no funding to do so. In addition, Colorado Springs’ roads need about $500 million that isn’t funded. County roads need over $300 million more. This critical situation exists even after the very important contributions of the voter-approved 2C tax measure to fix city roads and the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority program. There remains a shortfall of over $3.2 billion in transportation needs across the city and county. That’s almost $5,000 per county resident.
There are two transportation funding choices for voters to consider on the ballot this November — Propositions 109 and 110.
Proposition 109 (Fix the Damn Roads): Unfortunately it wouldn’t fix many roads. The proposition offers new funds for state highways across the state, but zero at city and county levels. The advertised total is $3.5 billion, but it would also cancel $1.5 billion of funding that was previously committed by the state Legislature, leaving an actual $2 billion of additional funds to be spent statewide while the need for state highways in El Paso County alone is over $2.4 billion.
Current statewide highway maintenance and congestion relief needs are about $10 billion. 109 funding would come by reducing other parts of the state budget that the Legislature controls. This would require cuts in programs such as education, prisons, public property maintenance and health care. Maintaining these programs impacts economic competitiveness too. The $2 billion from Proposition 109 would be spread over the state. Only about $234 million would be spent in El Paso County, $1 for each $10 needed.
Proposition 110: The result of the proposed increase in sales tax would be over $16 billion in new funding for state and local roads, highways and multimodal (transit, bike routes, etc.), including over $545 million that directly addresses state highway needs (our main arterials) in El Paso County.
All municipalities in the county would receive road funding from the measure. Almost all will get more in project value than their citizens would pay in increased sales tax. Under this proposition, a big advantage for our region is that one/third of taxes paid by Denver metro taxpayers under Proposition 110, (not to mention taxes paid by tourists) will benefit the rest of the state, including El Paso County.
Nobody likes the cost of excessive taxes. The question for us now is what would be the cost of not making these investments? I submit they would be much higher.
Both Proposition 109 and 110: Due to conflicting language in the two propositions, if both passed the courts would need to sort out the outcome but the funding would be the highest among the options.
While none of the options listed above will cover all transportation funding shortages in Colorado Springs and El Paso County, it is very clear that a yes vote on Proposition 110 will be required to seriously address transportation system needs in our region.
This proposition, with the help of taxpayers outside El Paso County and tourists, will provide the best path to meeting our immediate transportation needs.
Without Proposition 110, the Pikes Peak region is likely to face a very challenging future. Most of the $3.2 billion deficit could become the burden of the residents of El Paso County down the road.
Robert K. (Rocky) Scott is Colorado transportation commissioner for District 9 (El Paso, Teller, Park and Fremont counties).