Our city leaders deserve credit for making Colorado Springs a center of gravity for cybersecurity education, training and work. That Colorado Springs and cybersecurity share the same initials CS is more coincidence than the foresight of our city founders. But why not run with it? This is the kind of high-tech work that is cutting edge, attracts a highly educated workforce and puts money into our local economy.
The National Cybersecurity Center helped put Colorado Springs on the map as a center for cybersecurity services. A recent Colorado grant will be put to good use in offering more education and training programs. Educational institutions such as the Air Force Academy, UC Colorado Springs, Colorado Technical University, and Pikes Peak Community College are accelerating their cybersecurity and IT-related academic programs. Technology accelerators such as Catalyst Campus are promoting more business opportunities for cyber related small businesses. The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC lists over 125 cybersecurity companies in our community and proudly states that Colorado Springs was the first city to log into the World Wide Web. And despite the recent decision to relocate the Air Force cyber mission to Virginia, the military and space programs provide many opportunities for cyber security professionals.
This is great progress, but there is a train wreck around the corner unless we address it now.
As highlighted in a June 18 Gazette article, small businesses are vulnerable to cyber attacks and don’t act. Seven out of ten businesses are not prepared to handle cyber attacks. We remain vulnerable because industry is not making the cybersecurity investments needed, and Colorado Springs businesses are no exception.
Anyone that uses the internet to support business operations has a common threat posed by hackers and cybersecurity criminals. Yet, many are not taking the necessary security precautions. The complexity and cost of effective cybersecurity measures exceed the capacity of most in meeting government mandated compliance standards. As a result, most businesses face the prospect of not if they will have a cyber security incident but when, and four out of five small businesses that have been hacked go out of business within six months.
We can fix this, but it requires bold initiative. We can do more than be the first city to log into the World Wide Web. We can also be the first city to promote a vision that all government agencies and businesses in Colorado Springs will be 100 percent cybersecurity compliant within the next year. I am recommending a campaign for all government, academia, and industry leaders to support a Colorado Springs is Cyber Security (C2) Cooperative (CoOP). As a nonprofit service for all, the C2 CoOP would provide a cost sharing program to support all Colorado Springs businesses and government agencies with common standards and continuous monitoring services — the most difficult of cyber security controls.
We anticipate that outsourcing of cybersecurity services will become the norm for most businesses. The technology for shared continuous monitoring services already exists — what is needed is visionary leaders that can make this available to everyone at a reasonable cost. We could be the first city to adopt this idea and reinforce that Colorado Springs is a major player on the cybersecurity stage.
Gregory Roman is retired military and the CEO of a Colorado Springs-based cybersecurity company.