As the sun sets over Colorado’s Sangre de Cristo Mountains at the southern end of the Rockies, a red-hued alpenglow blankets the peaks and cliff faces in a surreal spectacle of light and color. These formidable mountains, Spanish for “blood of Christ” and named for this effect, are home to tremendous ecological diversity and a site best experienced firsthand. This national treasure is an unparalleled natural resource providing educational opportunities for all generations.
The notion of public lands is arguably one of the greatest ideas in American history. Yet, somewhere along the way, some have forgotten the notion of public lands as a national trust belonging to future generations. These special public lands, including Sangre de Cristos and Great Sand Dunes, are at an urgent risk of being sacrificed to the interests of oil and mining companies. If we don’t act now, these lands could be gone forever.
Long-term care, maintenance, and stewardship of Colorado’s public lands are critical so that future generations have the ability to benefit from and enjoy our nation’s vast and diverse public landscapes. If we give in to the pressures of extractive industries like oil and gas, we could lose these special places that we have worked so hard to preserve forever.
The Rocky Mountain Field Institute has been working in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains since 1982 and has become one of the foremost conservation organizations working to preserve the region and educate the public.
Each year, we work with thousands of community volunteers through the completion of hands-on trail and restoration projects that help to conserve and protect southern Colorado’s treasured and iconic public natural landscapes. The Rocky Mountain Field Institute actively engages and educates an average of 2,300 youth and adult community volunteers who contribute more than 25,000 hours toward the protection of public wildlands. Ultimately, these volunteers help build stronger and more resilient communities, promote an active and healthy lifestyle, protect and restore watersheds, train the next generation of environmental leaders, and cultivate an ethic of environmental stewardship and responsibility.
On-the- ground projects include habitat protection and restoration; riparian restoration; post-wildfire restoration; trail construction and maintenance; removal of noxious species, erosion control, and environmental education.
The Rocky Mountain Field Institute hosts the Earth Corps field studies program where 10 conservation-minded undergraduate students from the across the country live, work, learn, and play at our various backcountry basecamps in the Sangre De Cristos. This year, Earth Corps students are completing trail and restoration projects in Willow Lake Basin at the base of Challenger Point and Kit Carson Peak, two iconic 14,000-foot peaks in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
Students gain field experience in restoration ecology through the completion of a highly technical trail reconstruction project. Visiting professors and industry experts will provide lectures in the field covering topics such as geomorphology, botany, hydrology, land/recreation management, environmental policy, ethics, and other aspects of environmental studies.
Our work focuses on improving the natural ecological conditions and wilderness values of the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness through the mitigation of recreational threats to biological and physical resources, and the restoration of damaged sites. We have accomplished this by constructing new, sustainable summit routes to iconic fourteeners in the mountain range, restoring fragile alpine tundra, restoring degraded campsites and landscapes, and installing directional signage and cairns to improve user safety.
Colorado is home to spectacular natural beauty, and the Sangre de Cristos are no exception. Despite the incredible success of conservation programs, the biggest threat to our shared natural resources are short-sighted decisions that undermine public lands at the behest of big business.
These lands belong to all of us, and it is our mission to continue to inspire future generations to take up the conservation mantle so the Sangre de Cristos will remain a source of spectacular beauty in perpetuity.
Jennifer Peterson is the executive director for the Rocky Mountain Field Institute.