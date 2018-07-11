There is a great migration of people leaving California because they do not like how the state is changing. In the past ten years alone a million people have left California, eastward bound for other states and a better life. Between sanctuary statehood, driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants, and now the extension of medical benefits for illegal adults, it is getting to the point where California no longer holds any special value for legal immigrants, much less U.S citizens.
In California, taxes are out on control. Just this year alone, the California Legislature proposed $269 billion in new taxes. This, despite a $9 billion budget “surplus” Governor Jerry Brown and the Democrat state legislature just passed.
California roads are literally crumbling, and if you are watching the news, so are the state’s dams and spillways — California’s overworked water infrastructure, last upgraded in the 1960s.
State and local government pensions for public employees are unsustainable while affordable housing is unattainable. One out of four homeless people in the U.S. live in California, and one out of five Californians live in poverty. Seven out of ten eighth graders cannot do math at grade level.
California is a mess!
But, ironically, when people leave California, too often they bring with them the same values and so-called “solutions” they so eagerly left behind, then vote for candidates who want to try all over again.
Full disclosure: I am a recent transplant from California.
Fuller disclosure: I am not one of those people importing mischief upon Colorado. Yes, I spent 18 years living and working in California, but I spent many more years in my home state of Ohio. I am not culturally a Californian — there is a difference.
The default setting in California is that government is good — a progressive religion. Tell a Californian that the Second Amendment exists so that armed citizens won’t be overwhelmed by the forces of the federal government and they won’t believe you. For that matter, their upside-down ideology is applied to the entire Bill of Rights. Tell a Californian that the Bill of Rights — the stated, explicit civil liberties of the people — was part of the compromise that allowed the creation of the federal government in the first place, and they will think you are a nut.
Californians like paying higher taxes. In 2016, hundreds of new local and regional taxes were passed at polling places — by the people! Californians have such faith in government that they equate spending with results. Tell them that teachers received a pay raise and they believe students will automatically get smarter. Tell them you are going to spend half a million dollars on the homeless, and they believe homelessness will go away soon. It’s astounding.
Speaking of the Bill of Rights — namely the First Amendment — the press is no help. In California, the mainstream press, rather than critiquing the government and operating as a watchdog for society, is government’s biggest cheerleader. Why? Because that is what the people in California want to see, hear, and read about — constantly.
In California, with its one party rule, Democrats run the legislature, the governor’s office, all the big cities, and most every county government. You would think the liberal super-majority would have California buttoned up — utopia, right? Wrong. Quite the contrary. Where there is now the reality of one party rule, the people of the state are bitterly divided against each other. Everybody identifies by sub groups, divided into camps, even while individual liberties and freedoms are on the course to extinction.
This divisiveness is also on display in the California state legislature. There is an African-American Caucus, Asian Pacific Islander Caucus, Chicano Latino Caucus, LGBT Caucus, Rural Caucus, Women’s Caucus — 19 separate caucuses to be exact! Their November’s ballot includes a proposition to divide California into three separate states — there’s even a groundswell Calexit movement for folks who want to secede from the United States!
So, why, with one-party rule, is the state more divided than ever? Two words: “identity politics.” In California, the Democrats bamboozle every group that comes along with a vast array of separate, and separating, promises.
Their pandering comes with built-in conflicts and promises they know they cannot keep. Why? To stay in power and in control — it’s just that simple.
Colorado, California is a mess — the once Golden State is not to be admired, nor mimicked.
Take some seasoned advice from this California expatriate: refuse the propagated blueprint of California politics, the worship-like serenade of government dependence, and the siren song of identity politics.
Eric Hogue is Vice President of University Advancement at Colorado Christian University.