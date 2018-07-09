I had little agreement, patience or tolerance for most of what the Obama administration did and stood for, but there is an enormous difference about how and what was said and done by most of us on the conservative side of the aisle.
He was the president and respect for the office was required and observed. Members of his team were not fair game in the public square and arguments and diatribes were restricted to policy and actions, not public personal attacks.
Civility is officially dead. Just go ask a fire-breathing ‘broadminded’ liberal.
What have many of the left-leaning pundits, antagonists and anarchists been advocating for our United States? We have leaders openly calling for baseless impeachment, anchors advocating insurrection, people being refused service, in-your-face confrontations and a plethora of personalities promoting extreme measures against this administration. The left is out of control, apoplectic and becoming more dangerous.
Many have declared open season on those who do not conform to the norms the left advocates. Haters are everywhere, dialogue is nonexistent and lines are being crossed at a pace unseen in our democratic society in more than 240 years.
How would our founders react and respond to the bellicose choir of resist and rebellion?
Facts can be unpleasant things: Unemployment is at historic low levels, minority and female wages are up and food stamps are down. Tough position after tough position on issues long ignored are receiving a fair hearing and exposure to the light. America’s global status is on the rise, our military is funded and we are again respected. America is back!
The enemies of democracy are all around us, and many in key positions either do little, nothing or support U.S. internal strife and promote malaise.
How far can they go and to what extremes without accountability? As Americans, do we have any obligation to support our country and its objectives of life, liberty or freedom? Are unchecked radicals a good or bad thing? Do comments and actions all fall under First Amendment rights? Are we allowed to say anything, do anything and support anything with no accountability or consequences?
In researching principles and history, a definition became a point of discussion between a few highly spirited partisans and myself. When is enough enough?
“Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere”..... what does this mean in word and practice? As the escalation continues and more bellicose acts occur, let us not forget we are one country under one God and the actions of a few may require legal retort at some point.
The words cited earlier come from 18 U.S. Code § 2381 and are, in fact, the definition of treason.
Although disturbing, the words were not altered or finessed. Perhaps very strong words in a very turbulent time should be examined and people should not be so cavalier.
Perhaps accountability and a thorough evaluation of actions and intentions deserve scrutiny.
I am aware that there will be those who read these words and cry “extreme,” “ over the top” even “anti-Constitution.” My retort is simple: They are not my words but those crafted long ago by a legislative system that spoke into a working judicial system. Perhaps a little reflection would be in order. Selah
Robert Blaha is a Colorado Springs businessman who is a nationally recognized expert in analyzing leadership and business processes to streamline organizations, cut costs and increase productivity.