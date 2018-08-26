I am a wife, a mom, and a business owner. I have been able to start a new business and launch a new brand, and my husband’s restaurant is expanding to more locations.
In Colorado, the economy is booming. Everywhere you look you can see increased optimism and confidence in our economy, and we owe that to President Donald Trump’s economic policies.
I see the way President Trump’s approach is putting American families first every single day because of his commitment to restoring the American dream.
In Denver specifically, the unemployment rate was 3.0 percent when President Trump took office. It now sits at 2.3 percent, the lowest it has been since 2000. In Boulder, it was 2.6 percent when President Trump took office. In May, it had fallen to 2.1 percent according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
This is great news for Colorado women and our families, and especially good news for female entrepreneurs. Colorado has the highest percentage of women with a bachelor’s degree or higher in the country, and the sixth highest number of businesses per 100 people.
The economic abundance President Trump is creating is giving families a better future. More employment opportunities, lower taxes, and more money flowing through the economy means more parents are able to provide for their children and build a strong foundation for the future.
In addition to creating the economic conditions necessary to help Colorado families and businesses thrive, President Trump has acted directly to help families take care of their loved ones and save their hard-earned money.
The president’s tax reform increased the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $2,000. Even parents who don’t earn enough money to pay taxes are allowed to claim up to $1,400 of the credit.
Thanks to President Trump’s tax reform, parents can also now use 529 savings plans for tuition at private and religious K-12 schools. The president’s tax bill also increased the top rate for married couples filing jointly.
This economic boom isn’t just happening here in Colorado but across the country as well. The president’s economic plan has lowered taxes and cut regulations, creating an environment of optimism that’s driving investment and creating demand for labor.
This year, the number of available jobs outnumbered the job seekers for the first time in U.S. history.
Survey results released by the U.S. Department of Labor in June showed that there were a record 6.7 million available jobs in April. In the same month, there were 6.3 million job seekers, and in May that number fell to 6.1 million.
It was also reported that $300 billion was brought back to America in the first quarter of 2018, the most on record. In April, the U.S. unemployment rate fell below 4.0 percent for the first time since 2000.
All of this great news comes with a warning though. The economic progress President Trump has created in Colorado is at risk if the Democrats take control of Congress this fall.
The Democrats will repeal President Trump’s tax cuts, bring back Obama-era economic and environmental regulations that strangle growth, and punish American companies.
According to the Regulatory Studies Center at George Washington University, over 500 major economic regulations were imposed on Americans during President Obama’s time in office. A return to such practices means the return of higher unemployment rates and lower incomes for families in Colorado.
President Trump understands that real economic growth comes when our communities are free to thrive — not subjected to stifling regulations imposed by out-of-touch Washington bureaucrats. In fact, the president is planning on tax reform 2.0 to further expand our economic growth, but phase two will never happen if the Democrats regain control of Congress.
If we want to continue our economic momentum for our families and businesses, we need to elect people who will support President Trump’s pro-growth agenda and lock in job-creating, family-supporting policies for years to come.
Heidi Ganahl is a CU Regent At Large and the founder of Camp Bow Wow, the country’s largest pet care franchise.