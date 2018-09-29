Bike Colorado Springs was disappointed to read The Gazette’s recent editorial claiming that the new bike lanes in and around downtown Colorado Springs are “impeding traffic”. This type of divisive rhetoric reduces the conversation to an us vs. them narrative rather than encouraging a constructive community discussion about the complicated issue of transportation. Bikes are transportation tools, and roads are public right of ways intended to get people from place to place. Making our roads safer places for all people, including bike riders, pedestrians and drivers is critical to the health of our city and neighborhoods.
Roads have existed in our city since before its founding in 1871 and were designated as public right of ways for the movement of people.
Roads should be designed to move people, not for the exclusive use of cars. While it is true that many parts of our city were built with distances between destinations that require a car, many older parts of our city were built, by our founders, with shorter walkable and bikeable distances. This is part of the reason that, according to the most recent Census data, many neighborhoods near downtown 10-12 percent of the population use bikes to get around. Gen. William Palmer designed, what is now the core of our city, with wide roads far before cars were part of everyday life. Thanks to our founder’s vision, we have ample space to restore our roads back to our founder’s intent of public spaces that allow people to safely reach their destination.
The editorial asserted that focus should be put on trails saying, “Instead of more cycling lanes on streets”, the city should “add multiuse trails for recreational hiking and biking.” While our current off street trail network serves as a great backbone of the bicycle network, the writer’s solution does not solve the problem at hand; getting people to destinations of interest in their communities. Trail corridors focused on recreation often neglect access to retail or business districts unless traveling by car. While Bike Colorado Springs supports a more extensive off-street trail network, few places in this city have the space or ability to build such a network. These new bike lanes solve this issue by providing routes to shops, restaurants, businesses making it safer for residents to use bicycles as transportation.
The one thing that we do agree with the editorial on is that we need to “Think big. We need to facilitate bicycles while trying to separate them from traffic.” We at BCS agree that having separate facilities for bicycles will encourage more to choose a bicycle for transportation.
The core of our city is changing, it is getting more dense, and the editorial writer said it best with, “Krager’s drive to facilitate multimodal transportation is well intentioned, and probably a good idea. Private automobiles are not always the best means of getting from one place to another.”
With new housing being quickly built in downtown Colorado Springs, more cars are not the answer to our transportation problems. Our city staff, including the mayor, needs to make safe and convenient transportation choices a priority for our citizens. What we need at this turning point for our community are cooperative discussions about how to best use our roads to provide safe transportation for everyone.
Cully Radvillas is the communication committee chair for Bike Colorado Springs