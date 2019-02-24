A state-funded study out of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment — released on a Friday in the hopes of avoiding attention — contained shocking information about how the legalization of marijuana is affecting our state.
Past month use has increased 14 percent, and adult use in the state of Colorado continues to be significantly higher than the national average. Calls to the poison center have dramatically increased since legalization, overwhelmingly in cases involving children under age 9. But one of the most concerning things that came from this report — something on which our state can take action immediately to mitigate harm — is the rise in use of high-potency THC concentrates among our youths.
Before legalization, these products were barely ever seen. Now, the use of marijuana concentrates, also known as “dabs,” “waxes” or “shatters,” has risen 43 percent among high schoolers since 2015. These concentrates, with potency up to 99 percent THC, are a very real hazard to the health and safety of Colorado’s future generations.
Numerous studies have shown that concentrates have heightened negative impacts on users. One study, published in “Schizophrenia Research,” found evidence to “suggest a psychotic risk with cannabis wax,” well beyond the already risky lower potency marijuana products. Another study found the use of high potency THC concentrates increases the likelihood of cannabis use disorder and addiction.
The science is clear on lower potency marijuana: It can severely impact young people’s ability to learn, lower IQ and impair memory. The causal link between regular marijuana use and serious mental illness, such as psychosis and schizophrenia, is also becoming increasingly clear. We also know that marijuana use is incredibly dangerous to use before driving and presents real risks at the workplace.
These 99 percent THC industry lab creations are so new, we are only just beginning to understand the ramifications for the human body and brain.
Not only can the use of marijuana concentrates be dangerous, so too can the process of making them. The process of producing these waxes often involves using butane gas to extract THC. Inexperienced individuals seeking to do this can accidentally cause an explosion by igniting the butane vapors, leading to serious collateral damage. Unfortunately, many people have lost their lives and their homes as a result.
With the increased use of these concentrates, and the availability of videos on how to make it on the internet, law enforcement are concerned about this dangerous trend.
Even some outspoken supporters of legalization aren’t on board with the use of marijuana concentrates. Dr. Rav Ivker, a prominent marijuana advocate, has spoken repeatedly about why these highly potent products shouldn’t be allowed. “I think they should be illegal,” Ivker says, “In fact, I hope they become illegal. The only thing they’re good for is getting really high. But they’re high-risk, and there’s really no benefit from them.”
He also points out that the people most likely to use these concentrates — teenagers and people in their 20s — are at a vulnerable state in their mental development and should not be exposed to such highly potent pot.
In light of this, Colorado lawmakers should follow the example of the Netherlands and other countries and ban high-potency marijuana concentrates.
The research is very clear that concentrates are linked to psychosis, toxicity, addiction and many other public health hazards. They are also responsible for butane explosions that have claimed lives and destroyed homes. And, of course, more children are accessing these highly dangerous products, and that is not the future we want for Colorado families. In 2012, those who cast their votes in favor of marijuana legalization did not realize that the industry would be producing these concentrates. Dr. Ivker makes a great point: it’s time to ban concentrates.
Luke Niforatos serves as the senior policy adviser for Smart Approaches to Marijuana, is a spokesperson for the Marijuana Accountability Coalition and is a longtime Colorado resident.