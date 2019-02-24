For 26 years, the U.S. Air Force Academy’s National Character and Leadership Symposium (NCLS) has been challenging and inspiring audiences from around the world. Whether speakers are experienced live or online, we strive to provide challenging content to advance some of the most important discussions of our time.
To achieve the full potential of what an event like NCLS can and should be, we deliberately invite speakers and offer topics that some may consider controversial. For example, during last year’s event, we offered a panel on serving while transgender in the military. This event was predictably vilified and praised, depending on an individual’s pre-established perspective on the topic. While acknowledging the discomfort of the topic to some, we felt tremendous pride in presenting a topic our cadets must approach with a sophisticated level of appreciation. We have consistently hosted speakers who are far left and far right on a variety of issues in order to further conversation and develop a more refined understanding of complex issues.
USAFA does not strive to be controversial, but we must not shy away from making audience members uncomfortable when talking about difficult topics. I have watched firsthand NCLS members deeply affected by our speakers and panel events; from a World War II aviator who was able to speak honestly on PTSD and how his son’s marriage to a Japanese woman literally saved his own life, to a theater production highly critical of the role of remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) in modern warfare followed by a panel of actual RPA pilots, to last year’s session co-hosted by Cornel West and Robert George that demonstrated how civil discourse can still exist if we respect one another’s views and opinions. These are transformative events. That is the standard for which we strive.
NCLS is a vehicle through which we can challenge personal biases and refine how we think about controversial topics. Unfortunately, it seems some prefer we invite as speakers only those with whom they agree. This is the definition of intellectual stagnation. USAFA is not about stagnation, and neither is NCLS. We are about advancement, challenge, innovation and self-betterment. Our speaker lineups have always been about challenging attendees, and as long as I am involved with NCLS, we will continue to do so.
John Stuart Mill, in his famous treatise “On Liberty,” wrote:
“He who knows only his own side of the case knows little of that. His reasons may be good, and no one may have been able to refute them. But if he is equally unable to refute the reasons on the opposite side, if he does not so much as know what they are, he has no ground for preferring either opinion. … Nor is it enough that he should hear the opinions of adversaries from his own teachers, presented as they state them, and accompanied by what they offer as refutations. He must be able to hear them from persons who actually believe them … he must know them in their most plausible and persuasive form.”
NCLS epitomizes Mill’s call to offer to our cadets, faculty and attendees the opportunity to experience all types of speakers from all walks of life. We ensure an environment of respect and dignity and include an interactive section at the end of each discussion where the audience can engage speakers and challenge the content of their presentation.
Finally, no one is compelled to attend any NCLS sessions other than academy members required to attend keynote addresses. If a speaker is unattractive to a prospective audience member, cadets and guests simply do not have attend that speaker’s session. We are, however, glad to have discovered very high levels of attendance at sessions many would consider our most uncomfortable. We view this as a strong indication of our learning community’s health and much more desirable than if NCLS attendees only experienced speakers with whom they already agree.
We have gladly taken the mantle of providing challenging and, in some cases, discomforting speakers and topics. The academy via NCLS delivers thought-provoking and challenging content and, paired with state-of-the-art technological delivery and an online repository of associated lessons, helps better our cadets and symposium guests. As we have in the past, this year’s NCLS will have speakers that may cause discomfort among some community members. It is not by accident: NCLS is designed to challenge, spark respectful debate and offer opportunities for reflective growth. For us to offer a program devoid of speakers who can challenge preconceptions and offer themselves for healthy question-and-answer opportunities would be at best irresponsible but at a minimum cowardly. Neither quality is acceptable to us. We will instead choose the path of courage.
Col. Mark Anarumo, Ph.D., is a permanent professor for character and leadership at the U.S. Air Force Academy.