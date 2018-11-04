Inevitably election cycles bring with them political game playing. Whether it is mudslinging among political opponents or grandstanding and trumped-up rhetoric, it happens every time people are headed to the ballot box. What is tough is when those games are played with real people’s lives.
Donald Trump just stated that he intends to push an executive order that would take away the right to citizenship for children born in the United States. Obvious constitutional issues aside, this is a horrifying attack on people who have come to this country to seek a better and safer life for themselves and their families. This comes on the heels of weeks of ridiculous claims and fearmongering aimed at a group of people trying to escape unimaginable violence and are making the trip by foot from Central America.
This moves comes after this administration has already undermined the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, torn children from their parents, spewed hateful claims that immigrants are violent criminals and chanted about building walls and banning Muslims.
This president and his administration have no respect for the Constitution, and they certainly do not care about the lives of immigrants and our families. They keep stripping away every right and protection that has been hard fought and won on behalf of immigrant justice.
They exploit a broken, discriminatory and downright dangerous set of immigration policies and instead of fixing these policies they strive to make them that much worse. They do not yield. But what they need to know is that we will not yield in our efforts to fight back.
As I look at the way that this administration is using my community and immigrants like me as pawns with absolutely no regard for the irreparable harm that they are causing, my sadness turns to anger. I know what immigrants who have come here have had to endure to get here. I know the strength of our spirit and our resiliency. And I know that we will turn our righteous anger into an unrelenting commitment to action and accountability.
We simply will not stand for so-called leaders who do nothing with their power but terrorize and systematically oppress immigrants and other marginalized people.
We will rise up and get out the vote to show our power and will keep fighting long after Tuesday.
We will continue to educate our community and give them opportunities to shape the policies and shake up the systems that impact our every day and our future. We will organize and rally and lobby. We will make calls and sign petitions and run for office. We will share our stories and challenge the malignant myths about our communities.
We will do all that we can to push not only policy change, but also cultural change.
Immigrants are here to stay. This is a country built by immigrants. We are not going anywhere. You can threaten us and try to silence us, but we will continue to speak out and speak up. We will resist and we will always rise up.
Karla Gonzales Garcia is the policy director of the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR). Garcia is an immigrant from Peru.