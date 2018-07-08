Those of us associated with the health care industry in recent years have observed a burgeoning burst of interest in the term “population health.” It’s all the buzz at medical conferences, and it’s spoken of almost reverentially in health care corner offices.
Population health essentially refers to the health (or health problems) of a particular group. Most population health conversations focus on the opioid crisis, increasing obesity (sometimes with emphasis on escalating obesity numbers in children), rising suicide rates, and notable increases in recent years (after two decades of solid declines) in heart attacks and strokes. Eventually, these discussions segue into who will take responsibility for doing something about the matter at hand. And that’s when the silence usually settles like a thick fog, stalling notions of momentum.
Truth is, population health is a term more admired than acted upon.
Our siloed system of health care is not structured to focus on overall community health. No one seems to have an actionable definition of population health and the health care profession is not economically rewarded for positive health outcomes. Thus, looking beyond single issues to examine how all matters of health and well-being — from behavioral health issues, habits inculcated by family tradition, education level, public policy, the real-life impact of insurance and health care policies — is not happening.
Colorado has fewer health challenges than most states, ranking seventh in the nation in health measures, according to America’s Health Rankings 2017. It also has the lowest adult obesity percentages of any state. That does not mean addressable problems do not exist here. It merely means that in comparison to disturbing numbers elsewhere in the country, Colorado has a less-steep hill to climb. Yet, there are still many troubling facts in this area.
In the U.S., for example, premature death due to drug overdose has increased 137 percent since 2000, according to some research. In El Paso County, there were 147 drug overdose deaths last year, according to figures from the coroner’s office.
The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control have released new figures showing a 25 percent increase in suicides since 1999. Other statistics place suicide as the leading cause of death among individuals 15 to 34 years old. In El Paso County, there were 164 suicides in 2017; 13 of them were children under age 18.
Education is linked to many health benefits, such as decrease in smoking, increase in exercise, increase in food security, increase in employment and earnings and better self-reported health. In El Paso County, 94 percent of students finished high school in 2016 (better than the national average of 83 percent), but only 70 percent of students in Colorado Springs District 11 graduated that year.
Colorado’s obesity rate is lower than other states, but is growing at roughly the same rate as in the rest of the nation, contributing to increases in heart disease and stroke, diabetes, some cancers, joint issues, anxiety and depression. The number of obese individuals in El Paso County increased from 17 percent in 2004 to 23 percent in 2014.
These problems need to be examined and fixed. Solutions can’t be piecemeal, nor can they be accomplished through a top-down approach from the federal government (though there are certainly things federal policy can accomplish).
This, as with all successful initiatives, must originate from the community, with input and work from many diverse perspectives.
We as a community already support healthy living in some respects. We have bike trails, parks, and hiking trails that receive tax support. We have community leaders from various sectors who press for active-kids programs, improving-health programs, and anti-drug initiatives.
What we don’t have is collaboration and a unified focus. We need educators, churches and officials; we need researchers, activists, diverse institutions, funders, parents and grandparents who are concerned about these trends to hunker down and begin to understand our problems and discuss a comprehensive, unified approach to addressing them. One of the outcomes would be pressing for and implementing policies that promote health, policies and practices that would help the community reverse our troubling trends.
It’s a giant challenge.
But when politics, passion and philanthropy come together even daunting challenges are conquered. Local leaders and organizations are discussing what a healthier community — starting with our children — could mean for Colorado Springs. In the words of American cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, concerned citizens can change the world.” Why not here? Why not now?
Margaret Sabin is a former CEO of Penrose-St Francis Health Services and is focused on local population health initiatives.