Recently, the media have heralded the agreement among certain Colorado River water users to “do their part” to help ensure that enough water was likely to be available for downstream needs this year. The truth of the matter is that taxpayer money was used to pay some farmers and other water users not to irrigate some of their land this season — in other words, a bandage was placed on an elephant. A further truth is that the Colorado Legislature kicked the can down the road regarding Colorado River issues, which they deemed to need “further study.”

The heart of the issue has not been addressed. The solutions require changes in attitudes and behavior, and those changes require leadership for them to happen.

All of this comes with the backdrop of a higher-than-normal snowpack in large parts of the western United States, and the fact that May and June along the Front Range have generally had above normal moisture precipitation in many locations.

We have seemingly not learned any lessons from the climate trends that are so evident because, once again, the pattern of water waste continues unabated in much of the metro area. A drive around the area on almost any given day beginning around the middle of May would have shown ample evidence of the following bad practices: sprinklers in residential and business settings operating the day after a good deal of rain; many sprinklers irrigating maybe 50% of the intended green area, with the other percentage running into the streets.

Want more examples of bad practices? Be patient — it is very early in the season. The examples will only multiply as time passes. All of them are centered around one fundamental issue — little if any attention is paid to the questions of when and how much to water a given area.

Further, while not a “bad” practice per se, let’s not kid ourselves into thinking that the path to redemption when it comes to water use is to plant “water wise” areas in lieu of grass. Without addressing the “when and how much” questions, we are deluding ourselves.

The context for my remarks about water “conservation” in the urban setting is many years of work with sustainable practices in agriculture relating to water and soil. Most farmers have a conservation mindset because, without maintaining their soil and water resources, their farms would not be viable for the next generation. In effect, they are stewards of those resources for the next generations. They use readily available technology to address the “when and how much” questions.

It is that kind of attitude that seems to be lacking when it comes to urban water management. It is as if there is some expectation of a panacea that will cure the water woes. That is nothing more than wishful thinking. By any fact-based measure, we are overusing a finite resource. To think otherwise is a pipe dream. Further, to believe that throwing lots of taxpayer money to water users is a cure is — and I am being kind with my words — misguided.

In agriculture, there has been significant adoption of technology to help farmers determine when and how much to water. The widespread “water culture” along the Front Range urban corridor is for users to guess about how much and when to water. It cannot be stated more plainly than that. Without the tools to know how much water is needed, and when, each user has the equivalent of a dart board located near his/her irrigation controller. Figuratively speaking, a dart is thrown each time water is applied.

The point of this discussion comes back to leadership, or the lack thereof. There are exceptions to the general lack of leadership with some of the urban water districts, such as Aurora, but what is one to think when, say, the Legislature punts on the fundamental issue? Or when the larger water bureaucracies do not do much more than pay lip service to the idea? How can we solve the massive issue of, say, the Colorado River, when we cannot even figure out how to deal with water conservation at the local user level?

Water managers — are you listening? Change and leadership are connected. It is your responsibility to educate water users so that true change can happen. Future generations depend on that.

Ben Palen is director of Ag Management Partners, which works with clients in the U.S. and abroad on solutions for sustainable use of water, soil and other inputs that go into crop production.