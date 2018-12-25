Stories of giving are often the most treasured memories of the holiday season. We have all heard, if not been a part of, a story of holiday giving to someone who needed it most. We’ve heard stories of families faced with hard times, benefiting from the generosity of neighbors to make their holiday season special. We’ve heard stories of children who Santa surprised with a special gift when Christmas was looking lean. There is something about this time of year that brings out the best in people.
Therefore this year, I would like to encourage you to impact your Colorado Springs community through Pikes Peak United Way. Here at United Way we are committed to continuing the hard work of building a better community. We are proud to work with a network of partner agencies, many of which you would recognize or have some affiliation or allegiance with. As a result, we have been able to, and continue to, have a meaningful impact in the Colorado Springs community. Last year, our community investment fund helped 41,370 local residents struggling to be stable and self-sufficient.
Of course, why United Way? There are certainly other places you could make you philanthropic impact. However, Pikes Peak United Way is a uniquely effective way to give because, in doing so, you will also be giving to its exceptional partners that have been fully vetted as some of the best local nonprofits that focus on changing lives for the better. Taking on some of the most challenging issues our community faces requires a concerted effort. Pikes Peak United Way is fortunate to have a dream team of partners with whom we are committed to taking on these challenges.
Pikes Peak United Way has been a part of efforts to help those experiencing homelessness, to improve high school graduation rates, assist women suffering from domestic violence and many other initiatives. When you give to United Way, you are supporting your community in a unique way. With your donation, you are helping someone leave living on the street behind to get back in control of their life. You are helping a young child learn to read at grade level and opening the door to a much brighter future. You are helping a teen have that extra support needed to follow the path to high school graduation and have a positive impact on our community that truly makes a difference in the lives of our neighbors.
When you give to Pikes Peak United Way, you are making an investment in your community. You are investing in the future of children. You are investing in the potential of peers. You are investing in second chances, new beginnings and open doors. This year when you are deciding where to send your holiday gifts, I ask you to close your eyes and imagine. Imagine the joy of a young child who is receiving a gift they thought they weren’t going to get this year, or their excitement because they can now read as well as all their classmates. Imagine the relief of a single mother who had been homeless who now has a roof over her and her kids’ heads. Imagine the pride of a parent who is getting to watch their son receive his high school diploma after having to fight so hard, and receive support to get him there.
Imagine those moments. Feel the joy, excitement, relief, pride that those people will get to feel because of assistance they received from Pikes Peak United Way and our partners. We at United Way feel blessed and privileged to do the work we do. We would be grateful if you decide to join us in helping those who are having a tough time, those who are unsure of what tomorrow holds.
Thank you and God bless you this holiday season.
Cindy Aubrey is president and CEO of the Pikes Peak United Way.