Providing the Pikes Peak region, and all of Colorado, a first-rate transportation system is vital to our future. We need a solution that will truly fix this decades-long, festering problem. The quality of our state’s infrastructure is a critical indicator of our economic strength. The current practice is to cut back on infrastructure spending to balance budgets. Colorado is now at a split in the road and a choice must be made regarding our infrastructure.
For many years, Colorado has been spinning its wheels talking about our growing transportation problems and the need to do something strong and substantive to ease traffic congestion and preserve the quality of life we love here. The problems are as bad in the Pikes Peak region as they have ever been. Solving these problems requires a far bigger, dedicated investment of dollars than the state has, or will have, available.
This has been the simple reality at the state Capitol regardless of which party is in charge. Isn’t it time the people took control?
Is a dedicated sales tax the right solution? Like most business people, I took a long, hard look at the numbers. The annual demands on state government, including public safety, human services, health care and constitutionally mandated education funding leave no room for responsibly addressing $9 billion in unmet transportation needs.
This massive challenge requires a guaranteed solution rooted in reality. A bipartisan group of leaders have proposed a plan that will finally fund the road, bridge, and other transportation solutions that Coloradans have been demanding, and a measure is on the ballot asking for your permission to move forward. By dedicating a .62 percent sales tax increase solely to transportation, amounting to about six cents on a $10 purchase, state and local governments can address the transportation needs that are making life in our area so frustrating.
Consider some of the projects CDOT has identified in the Pikes Peak region that will be completed, instead of talked about, if the funding measure passes:
•Congestion relief, including widening I-25 to six lanes, from Highway 16 to Baptist Road.
• Add capacity and intersection/interchange improvements on US 24 between I-25 and Manitou Springs.
• Widening U.S. 24 to four lanes from the existing four-lane section at Garrett Road through the Stapleton Road intersection.
These three projects alone have a combined price tag that approaches $500 million.
To fund these and other projects in rural, suburban, and urban areas across the state, the proceeds from the dedicated tax dollars would be bonded, generating $6 billion in the first year. What makes this approach very attractive to banks is that it guarantees a stream of dollars to pay back the bonds. In contrast, the think tank proposal doesn’t provide that rock-solid guarantee. It’s like applying for a big mortgage without having a job.
There are other aspects of the dedicated funding proposal that helped earn my support. It walls off the new revenue. In addition, it dedicates 40 percent of the funding to local roads and bridges. As we know in El Paso County, State roads are just a fraction of our daily trips around the area. This plan ensures that local officials can address the lingering problems on county and municipal roads as well.
We can no longer just muddle through, endure the maddening status quo, and naively believe that there is a hidden pot of transportation money at the end of the rainbow. There isn’t. We have listened to the rhetoric, excuses, and the perennial “wait until next year.” And “next year” never comes.
Our roads are not going to be fixed by ideological, politically-driven plans crafted in ivory towers, divorced from the real world that all of us live in. Coloradans need to come together, as we have done throughout our history and unite around the practical solution that will get the job done.
We can break through the political gridlock to finally break the traffic gridlock in El Paso County and all over the state. The sales tax proposal is the only realistic route to the transportation system we deserve.
Scott Davis is Vice President/General Manager Schmidt Construction Company in Colorado Springs.