Regarding recent controversies about celebrating Christopher Columbus Day and Indigenous People Day, I am all for it. But let me tell you about some aspects of Columbus Day that are overlooked.
Colorado was the first state to celebrate Christopher Columbus Day in 1907. My great-great uncle, Pietro Satriano, the first musician to perform at Red Rocks, and the musical director at Elitch Gardens for 20 years, and he was the first band master to conduct a Christopher Columbus Day parade. Photos available through the Denver Public Library show him conducting a band at the Potenza Lodge on Columbus Day in 1907.
My great-great grandfather and my great-great uncles were recruited to come to America because America needed talented musicians to entertain and educate this new country. Italian people struggled in Colorado and all over the nation. At the time, it was a major achievement for Italian-Americans that an Italian man, Christopher Columbus, was honored as an explorer and a person who contributed to the history of human kind.
Italian people themselves did not specifically exploit Native American people; and Italians suffered egregious acts of violence in the late 1880s and early 1900s. The largest mass hanging in United States history was when 11 Italians were hanged in a square in New Orleans.
Italian people were some of the poorest immigrants to America, and when slavery formally ended, Italian people took over many of the African American’s jobs, doing slave labor for little or no pay. Like the indigenous people, Italians did not have laws in place specifically to protect them against hate crimes, low wages or discrimination.
I think we need to delete Christopher Columbus from celebrations of Italian people and the many gifts they have contributed to the world (especially musical contributions, including inventing opera, piano, violin, viola and cello), architecture and exquisite food… (just to name a few) and keep the unfortunate fate of Native Americans separate from the fray.
I, too, lament the atrocities of war that killed Native Americans and took away their way of life that epitomized nature and for the most part, peace. What European male settlers did to Native American people, in addition to other disliked groups of people according to skin color and nationality, is unconscionable.
In some ways, the psychologist in me is glad to know that people want to delete Christopher Columbus Day off the calendar: in so doing, one apparently gets a sense that some collective guilt can be wiped from our minds. But deleting a holiday is not going to do that; the bloodstains and guilt from our forefathers will still be there, lurking in our unconscious minds.
Therefore, discontinuing Columbus Day would be tantamount to throwing out the meatballs with the spaghetti sauce.
If there is an Indigenous People Day, then mamma mia! There should also be an Italian American Day.
LeAnna DeAngelo, Ph.D., is a licensed psychologist and writer. She lives in Monument.