Standing tall, chin up, with rays of sun shimmering down on the figure, a symbol of truth and justice. Once in a while, a hero emerges to bring flickers of light into a dark world. In 1776, our founding document did just that. The Declaration of Independence, a unique philosophical outlook on not just political systems but all of life, is the cornerstone of the American founding. The United States, a product of the Enlightenment, is founded on an ideal, an ideal explicitly expressed for the first time in the Declaration from which all other founding documents emanate. The Declaration of Independence is a document of life unbound, with the Constitution as its cape and costume. Its brevity and eloquence is so profound that it rings true for all of humanity for all time.
Every time and place reveres its ideal, from Beowulf, to a chivalrous Arthurian knight, to modern day Superman. These ideals represent the best of us, something we aspire to emulate. An ideal transcends both time and place. When it comes to philosophy on life, the Declaration is that ideal, speaking across generations, not just to Americans but to the entire planet. With the inception of the Declaration, for the first time, all individuals have equal rights, denouncing the notion of divine right of kings, or superiority of certain groups over others. The individual, the centerpiece of the Declaration, has rights not given to them by government, but inherent in their existence. The rights of the individual precede the existence of government. In fact, the sole purpose of creating government is to protect these individual rights. In this paradigm of freedom, there are only two limitations on life: 1) you cannot infringe on the rights of others and 2) your only limitation on what you can achieve is yourself. This is life unbound. This is freedom.
What does it mean to say we have freedom? What are we free from? Freedom means we are free from coercion and force. Imagine a world where we are truly free. Restoring this type of freedom in the U.S. and allowing it to spread naturally to all parts of the world would mitigate so many of our problems. People would be accountable for their own life and choices. Since capitalism, whose central tenet is protection of individual rights, is the only socioeconomic system compatible with freedom, economies would flourish. In this free market system, health care would become cheaper and more innovative. By embracing the American dream and delivering on our promissory note, true racial equality across the globe can be realized. Terrorists would find it much harder to recruit when the choice is between true freedom or violence. In his first inaugural address, Ronald Reagan states, “Peace is the highest aspiration of the American people; we will negotiate for it, sacrifice for it, we will not surrender for it now or ever.” The spread of true freedom can help us achieve this peace. Freedom can help us achieve all of this and more.
So why should anyone care about the Declaration of Independence? The individual is the smallest unit of society; if every individual is free to live his or her life the way they feel is best to try and achieve happiness, without infringing upon the rights of others, then the entire society is free. When the individual comes first and government is created and given purpose by these individuals to protect the individual and property rights of everybody equally, only then will political, economic, and social justice prevail.
Without the timeless principles set forth in the Declaration, the true nature of our creed, the meaning of our existence and exceptionalism as a country dies. In his Lyceum address, Abraham Lincoln states, “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer. If it ever reach us it must spring up amongst us; it cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen we must live through all time or die by suicide.”
Without the ideal of the Declaration, instead of life unbound, we settle for mere existence; the reverberations of liberty’s bell become muted. By embracing the ideal in the Declaration of Independence, by aspiring for life unbound, we can take flight, be the beacon of light and hope, and with a million voices, embody the dream to let freedom ring.
