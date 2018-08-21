It sucks. Any way you cut it, I know that’s what more than 2,000 people, including participants, volunteers and officials, were thinking on Saturday morning, Aug. 18.
Having to cut the Pikes Peak Ascent virtually in half is an almost unthinkable amputation of a legendary event.
The adventurous, the brave and possibly foolhardy would have said they were willing to take on the personal responsibility and accept the risk of running toward a potentially ugly, nasty and dangerous summit.
Months of difficult training, stressed muscles and buckets of sweat are invested in this endeavor.
The sting of disappointment can cause people to lash out with angry comments as if vitriol could compensate for opportunity lost. That’s understandable, but it would be wrong to think that the decision to truncate the race was capricious, mean or made to avoid a lot of hard work.
Such thoughts would ignore the careful planning, preparation and volunteer time and effort gone for nought because of the threat of severe weather.
Those volunteers also would have been at risk facing the same exposure. Many El Paso County Search and Rescue volunteers, a comforting presence all over the mountain could have been stressed and challenged with caring for people injured by hail, lightning strikes or suffering from hypothermia.
Knowing some of the experienced race officials who have been conducting this event for a long time I will guarantee you there was a lot of agonizing that went into such a gut-wrenching decision.
Some of them have participated in this and other races and they know full well the physical and mental commitment it takes to prepare for such a challenge.
Imagine their disappointment.
The excitement of having the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon achieve worldwide recognition, attracting elite runners, was doused by a dire weather forecast. A forecast that didn’t pan out, making it easy to say the race could have or should have been run.
More than once, I have reluctantly turned away from summiting a peak only to get to the bottom and look up at a blue, benign sky mocking my decision. I’ve also seen it go the other way and had that decision validated by vicious weather. A fun and challenging day in the mountains can quickly turn into a life-threatening fight for survival. One only has to recall the horrific weather conditions that arose during the Ascent in 2008, forcing runners to be turned around at tree line after only a portion of the field had reached the finish.
Consider all of that and you will understand that any decision to shorten a race is not made lightly.
On better days, I’ve seen relief in the faces of officials when the race came off without serious injury or illness to the participants. I believe they’d rather face the slings and arrows of the disappointed than to have to tell someone’s family and friends that their runner had perished in the attempt to take on a beautiful but potentially malevolent mountain environment.
I ache for the runners, especially first-time participants and those who came from afar, their hard work and hopes dashed, not by race officials but by Mother Nature. Hopefully, you awoke alive and well the next day, not too sore or banged up.
The mountains will always be there, ready to accept or reject your attempt to meet their challenge.
If you want to put an asterisk next to your effort on Aug. 18, 2018, OK but if I were you I would still wear the shirt with pride and I’d hang that medal where it can remind you of the discipline and desire that fueled your preparation and use it as motivation for another attempt some day.
Bill Beagle is president of the Incline Friends Board of Directors and a five-time Ascent finisher.