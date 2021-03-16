I am a Colorado native who has a strong interest in, and love for our state’s history. During my school years we learned a great deal about our state’s long and colorful history. We learned about our state’s early inhabitants in Mesa Verde, the San Luis Valley, and the eastern plains. We also learned about the gold and silver rush that brought elements of the wild west to our cities and towns and the boom-and-bust cycles that have plagued our state for many generations.
Our state’s history has elements of human behavior that are evident since the beginning of civilization. We have examples of heroism, integrity and self-reliance. We also embody the objectionable traits of racism, murder and thievery, as frequently reflected in what we know as the story of our state’s history. One especially dark time was the innocent slaughter of native peoples during the Sand Creek Massacre. A reading of exactly what happened at Sand Creek indicates there were a number of factors that contributed to this unspeakable tragedy. Ultimately, once the facts are weighed and measured, a decision by Gen. John Chivington to attack unarmed women and children resulted in a horrific loss of life.
Cancel Culture advocates are choosing to disregard the facts and detailed history, and instead want to place the blame for this disaster on Gov. John Evans. In fact, they have demanded that his name be removed from Mount Evans. A clear reading of the facts shows that Chivington, acting largely of his own accord, bears the responsibility for this tragedy.
Now, I am a believer in the old Harry Truman adage that the buck stops here, so I understand the argument that Gov. Evans may be responsible, to some degree, because the tragedy occurred during his tenure as our territorial governor.
There is simply not enough historical evidence to support that argument. For that reason, I deeply oppose any attempt to remove Gov. Evans’ name from our iconic mountain. We must also remember that historical figures should be judged by the time in which they lived and measured by their accomplishments during the entire sum of their lives. To promote an inaccurate and incomplete narrative, particularly when slandering the name of one unable to bring truth to the conversation, is deeply disingenuous. Those who wish to remove Gov. Evans’ name and erase his legacy won’t tell you anything about his accomplishments. So, as an exercise in transparency, let’s take a clear look at John Evans’ contributions to our nation, our state and our community:
Key adviser: He served as a political confidant to President Abraham Lincoln, playing an important role in his election of 1860, which ultimately resulted in the abolition of slavery in the United States.
Medical doctor: He was an early advocate of treating the mentally ill with humane medical treatment and a key leader in the U.S. pandemic of cholera 1848-1849. His research and recommendations to fight the pandemic were adopted by Congress and the United States government, saving countless lives.
Educator: He founded Northwestern University just outside Chicago and the University of Denver. Both of these institutions endure today and have provided scientific and cultural advancement for people of all backgrounds for generations.
Community leader: When the transcontinental railroad bypassed Colorado and Denver (in today’s terms this would be like no internet service), Evans organized the community to build a railroad that connected our state to this vital economic lifeline of the time. Few would recognize Colorado today if our state had failed to meet this challenge, which was only accomplished because of Gov. Evans’ leadership.
Unfortunately, there has been misinformation by Evans’ opponents who claim he resigned as territorial governor because of Sand Creek. The reality is that he resigned following the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln to make way for the new president, Andrew Johnson, who planned to appoint his own people.
Letting cancel culture defame a nationally recognized leader who demonstrated a consistent commitment to the betterment of all people, in particular the state of Colorado, does nothing more than erase the lessons, good and bad, that we can and should learn from the tragedy at Sand Creek. We must recognize that the decision by earlier generations to name Mt. Evans after Gov. Evans was not an accident. As noted, his contributions to our society were numerous. Our state is wisely recognizing the disaster at Sand Creek with a statue of remembrance at the State Capitol, but taking Gov. Evans’ name off of the iconic mountain is absolutely the wrong move.
Rather than eradicate our history, our efforts should include building a culture of awareness and transformation, with a call to uphold the positive ideals of the American West for the benefit of all of her people.
Michael Hesse is a civic and political activist and history enthusiast who served as an appointee of President George H. W. Bush; executive director of the Colorado GOP from 1993 to 1996, and chief of staff to Colorado U.S. Reps. Scott McInnis and Scott Tipton. Hesse currently serves as the president of the Denver Police Museum.