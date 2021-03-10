After last week’s Denver school board work session, charter school students, parents, staff, and boards have legitimate reasons to worry about their future in Denver Public Schools.
Some school board members revealed an eagerness to at best overhaul and at worst take over from staff the charter school renewal process. If the current system were dysfunctional, that would be understandable.
But over the past few years, DPS has built one of the most thorough and rigorous charter authorizing and renewal processes in the country. To get approved and renewed, charter schools must undergo a painstaking examination to prove their worth and their service to children.
Then again, that might be precisely the problem. A few board members appear more interested in various political considerations than in making fact-based decisions in the best interests of children.
In challenging this process, the DPS board is treading on potentially dangerous ground here. Under state law, the district currently enjoys exclusive chartering authority — meaning it alone can approve charter schools to operate within its boundaries.
But school boards must demonstrate to the State Board of Education that they have treated charter schools in a fair and equitable manner to retain their exclusive chartering status. If DPS loses that status, then charter applicants could go to the state’s Charter School Institute to gain authorization for a new school in Denver.
Given this board’s attitude, that might be a positive development, though CSI-authorized schools receive less funding than district-authorized charters.
Over the past few years, DPS staff has done deep dives into the performance of charter schools up for renewal. This has included data analysis and site visits. Staff then recommends non-renewal, or a renewal with conditions attached.
Last week, though, Bacon, apparently without consulting all of her colleagues, had staff change the recommendations for DSST Cole Middle School and Girls Athletic Leadership School High School (GALS). Staff had recommended a two-year renewal for DSST Cole and a two-year renewal with additional financial monitoring for GALS. Bacon had the staff add two additional options for each school; either a shorter term or additional conditions.
This perturbed board member Barbara O’Brien, who was blindsided by the changed recommendations.
“It just makes me wonder what is going on behind the scenes with board members pressuring staff presentations, when we haven’t all agreed that’s how we want to get our information for decisions,” O’Brien said.
Bacon acknowledged she had requested the changes, and said she did so because not all seven board members agreed on how the process has worked in the past.
More than a few people worry that Bacon’s move presages a wholesale takeover of the charter renewal process by a board where a majority of its members carry deep reservations about the very existence of charter schools, which serve more than 21,000 students across Denver.
The second moment, though brief, was also revelatory. Baldermann, the most reflexively pro-teachers union, anti-charter member of the board, said this after the board heard the staff renewal presentations:
“The board has not set any long term goals or vision yet for the next superintendent, so I am hesitant to approve any long term renewals or extensions for these contracts, because it really kind of locks us in and it removes any flexibilities from this conversation,” he said.
While that might sound innocuous, it’s a clear signal that Baldermann is hoping DPS hires a superintendent who shares his philosophical disdain for charter schools.
The third moment was a reprise of the ongoing drama between some board members and DSST Public Schools, arguably the most successful charter network in Colorado, and one of the strongest in the country.
Anderson made it clear that he was offended by the harsh rebuke the State Board of Education gave him and his colleagues for attempting to delay for a year the opening of Noel High School.
He took aim at DSST Cole Middle School, which has been one of the weakest DSST schools over the past few years. But his critique seemed a bit off key, given that Anderson visited the school last December and tweeted his praise: “Just wrapped up an amazing visit at @DSSTPubSchools (Cole MS Campus) excited to see their students continue to thrive.”
Last Thursday, though, Anderson sang a different tune. He seemed to suggest that DSST’s appeal to the state board amounted to “bullying” of the DPS board, which he said was intolerable.
“We need to be able to put all of our weight as a district down on this network and say, ‘look, you went around us the first time we tried to hold you accountable, and now you’re not going to get away with this one,’” Anderson said.
O’Brien pointed out that DSST exercising its legal right to appeal a decision did not in any way amount to bullying.
The next six months will tell us a great deal about where the current school board wants to take DPS over the next several years. Last Thursday’s meeting is just the latest sign that we should be very worried indeed.
Alan Gottlieb is editor of public education watchdog boardhawk.org, where a longer version of this commentary is available online. Gottlieb covered Denver Public Schools for the Denver Post in the mid-1990s, worked as an education program officer for The Piton Foundation, and co-founded Education News Colorado and Chalkbeat.